Twitter Verification Becomes More Confusing with the New ‘Official’ Label

Twitter Blue should be rolling out to users in the supported regions today, and in order to differentiate between everyone else with the Blue tick and actually verified personalities, the company has decided to roll out another label that will help distinguish between actual verified accounts and those who are verified for the sake of it.

Having a Blue Tick is Easy, Just Pay $7.99 to Twitter but the 'Official' Label Cannot be Bought

How? Well, this is going to happen all thanks to an "Official" label that will be given only to those who are actually verified and not just because of the Twitter Blue service that they are paying for. Esther Crawford, the Director of Product Management at Twitter has mentioned that accounts that had a Blue check mark will get an official label so that people can identify that the account is indeed official. She also informed us that not all accounts will automatically get an official label and it cannot be bought, either.

Crawford said that "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures" will be the types of accounts that could get access to the official label.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

As far as the new Twitter Blue service is concerned, Crawford has mentioned that "the new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark." This could easily end up being a problem for some on the platform, considering how the previous check mark meant that the account had been verified. Of course, we won't be able to tell how all of this is going to work until we know the service is out there.

The service should be rolling out today, so it is time that you are prepared to see a lot more people with a blue tick next to their names. Just be sure that you know how to distinguish the actual verified users from the ones who just got it because they wanted to waste their time.