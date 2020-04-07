If you're locked in and need some comfort in fitness and time management then you can pick up Apple Watch Series 5 for just $379, saving $50 immediately.

Save $50 on a Brand New Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm Case and Space Gray Finish

The Apple Watch needs no introduction and the latest in the lineup is currently selling with a discount of $50, bringing the price down to a very reasonable $379. For that money you are getting an extremely capable smartwatch that not only keeps you in the loop regarding time, but packs a massive amount of firepower to help keep you motivated on the fitness end while you are at home.

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Fall detection

Kicking things off is that beautiful Retina display that is always-on in the Series 5. Whether you are at ease, doing a workout or just meditating, you don't have to move your hands at all in order to have a glance at the display. Then there's the built-in ECG feature (limited to some countries only) that will keep a good check on your heart, something which you just can't dismiss at all. If there are irregularities, Apple Watch Series 5 will tell you about it and then you can consult a doctor. A true lifesaver, I must say.

Since the Apple Watch Series 5 is completely swimproof therefore you can take a dive in the pool with the wearable on your wrist and track the entire thing using one of the many workouts the watch is able to track. The built-in GPS will also record the route you are going to take during your workouts, something which you can later see in a handy dandy map.

We can go on and on about the Apple Watch Series 5, but it's important to know that this is a limited time discount and you should make use of it if you want to bring it into your life. Simply head over to the link below, add the device to your cart and checkout. There are no discount codes or coupons.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Buy $429, now just $379