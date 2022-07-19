Menu
Company

Netflix Will Soon Charge $3 If You Want to Share Your Password With a Friend

Ali Salman
Jul 19, 2022
Netflix Additional Fee for Password Sharing

Netflix is looking to add a new fee for users who share their passwords with their friends. Currently, the company is testing the new tier in Latin America for users who have provided their passwords to their friends. These users will have to pay $3 more in order to share their passwords in other regions. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Netflix is Testing a New Password Sharing Plan That Charges $3 Above The Standard Fee

The terms of service of Netflix do not include account sharing with multiple households. While the company did not pay much attention to the aspect in the past, it is now looking to add an additional fee (Bloomberg). This is due to the fact that the company is losing money. Apart from money, the company also lost its subscriber count for the first time in the past 10 years.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Uh-oh, Twitter Alleges That Elon Musk’s Conduct Is Tantamount to “Sabotage” and Wins for Itself an Expedited Trial Date

The company is speculated to lose more money and subscriber count which is why the steps are being taken to charge an additional $3 fee. Other than this, the company is also looking to introduce an ad-supported tier which will be cheaper than its standard tier.

Talking about numbers, almost 222 million paying subscribers are sharing their Netflix passwords with 100 million households that are not paying. If users want to continue sharing their Netflix passwords, they would have to pay an additional fee of $3 above the standard pricing. This will allow the company to increase its revenue and retain what it can potentially lose in the future.

If a user moves to a new location, he will get an in-app notification after two weeks to add a new household and to pay the additional fee. The company also states that it is working to understand how the password-sharing crackdown will work before the change can be implemented globally. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

Do you share your Netflix password with your friends? What do you think about the change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order