Netflix to Add Spatial Audio Support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple released its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with support for Spatial audio. The feature basically tracks the position of the user's head in 3D and varies the sound output dynamically. However, while the feature is great for music, video streaming giant, Netflix might be working to adopt the support for AirPods Max and AirPods. That's right, the company is quietly working to add support for Spatial Audio for its content.

Netflix Might Add Spatial Audio Support on Its Platform for AirPods and AirPods Max Users

Apple debuted Spatial Audio with iOS 14 last year and the sound mode has been received pretty well. Take note that the feature is only available on the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max. Now, Netflix seems to be working on getting it up and running for its content (via iPhonesoft). If you're not sure how the feature works, read below.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro. By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.

This is not the first time that we will be seeing a video streaming company adding support for spatial audio in its platform. At this point in time, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Hulu already features support for the sound mode. Netflix adding support for spatial audio would further boost its adoption. The platform already features support for Dolby Atmos sound, so it's great to see how the company is enhancing the number of formats it supports.

Take note that it is not yet clear when Netflix will ultimately roll out support for the feature. Moreover, it is also not clear if the spatial audio support will be reserved as exclusive for its Ultra HD plan or will it be available as a whole. Nonetheless, we will let you guys know as soon as the support is live.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.