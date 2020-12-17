Rumors about a Nintendo Switch Pro model have been circulating for quite some time now, but according to Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, the current focus is on the existing Switch form factors.

Shortly after the launch of the Switch, many have been speculating about an upgraded, more powerful, version of the platform. Recent rumors suggest that this “Pro” model could use DLSS 2.0 to upscale the game’s visuals to 4K resolution, but as we already mentioned before, with the current Switch models still going amazingly strong, there’s no real need for Nintendo to release a Pro model.

Nintendo Switch Pro May Feature a Mini-LED Display – Rumor

In a new interview with Polygon, Nintendo’s Doug Bowser was asked, with the strong momentum of the current Switch models in mind, about the rumored ‘Switch Pro’ model. In his reply, Bowser pointed out that, while the company is always looking at how new tech can improve and enhance the gameplay experience, Nintendo’s focus remains on the current Switch models. As such, fans might do well to keep their expectations in check for now.

“First, we’re always looking at technology”, Bowser said. “And as we know, technology is constantly evolving and changing. And we’re always looking at what is coming to determine: How can it enhance and improve the gameplay experience? And whether that’s on a current platform, or whether that’s on a future platform, we’re always looking at that.”

“However, we also see right now — and we just talked about it — that the momentum on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the fourth year is strong. And we believe we’re changing the trajectory of another typical console life cycle. And we will continue, for the foreseeable future, to really lean into both of those platforms and the content that comes with it, because it’s the symbiotic relationship that makes the real difference. And it’s why Nintendo Switch is so differentiated.”

The Nintendo President continued, “first, the hardware form factor, obviously, is something — that you have a gaming system that you can play at home as a console, and you can take on the go and play in handheld mode virtually anywhere — is unique and remains unique within the industry. But then the way we build games onto the platform, and the way partners build games onto the platform, is really what matters and the experience that you have when you play. So that’s what we’ll continue to lean into as we go into really what will be the fifth year of Nintendo Switch. And as Mr. Furukawa mentioned in his corporate management policy briefing, we believe we’re just at the midpoint of this life cycle on this platform.”

When asked whether the success of the Switch has taken away the need for an early hardware refresh, Bowser said that the momentum of the Switch has changed its life cycle.

Recent Nintendo Switch Games Come With Unlocked Framerate to Get An “Easy” Performance Boost on Pro Model – Rumor

“It allows us to to manage the life cycle differently, I would say”, the executive said. “I think that’s the easiest way to put it. Right now, with the momentum that we have, our focus will be on the existing form factors.”

Both the regular Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are available globally now.