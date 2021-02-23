Netflix is Not Currently Testing Spatial Audio for AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

We previously heard that Netflix was working on adding spatial audio support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. While it would have been a great addition, the company has now clarified that it is not testing spatial audio support for the AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max. This puts the past rumors to rest. Apple announced its latest AirPods Max not so long ago which features the spatial audio feature for an immersive user experience.

Netflix is Now Working on Spatial Audio Support for AirPods But Working on New Multi-Channel Support for Built-In Speakers

The news comes in as Netflix issued a statement to MacRumors, citing that Netflix is not currently working on spatial audio support for the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. Moreover, the spokesperson also stated that the company has no plans to make the feature public at this point. Other than this, Netflix was instead working on new multi-channel support for built-in speakers which will improve service and evaluate new experiences for users. This puts the news to rest that Netflix is working on adding Spatial audio support.

Users have been waiting for Netflix to add support for spatial audio for a long time now. The company is resistant to the change for now but probably in the near future, Netflix will roll out support for spatial audio for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Take note that other video streaming companies have already added support for the feature and the pressure on Netflix just keeps building up. For instance, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV already provide users with support for spatial audio.

Spatial audio on Netflix will be a pretty neat feature and it will add another layer of enhanced user experience. While some might coin it as a gimmick, the use case for individuals is pretty immersive, Spatial audio brings three-dimensional sound to your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. It takes into account the gyroscope and accelerometer on your iPhone and provides the data to the AirPods. This will make sure that the sound field is attached to your device even if you move your head. It's a pretty neat feature for streaming videos.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you waiting for Netflix to add support for Spatial audio? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.