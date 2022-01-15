Netflix is Increasing Its Price For All Plans Again – Check Out the Upgraded Prices Here

Netflix is the world's most popular media streaming service with thousands of movies and tv shows. The company offers various plans for users with a different set of features. It is now being reported that Netflix has decided to increase the price of its entire list of plans in the United States and Canada. If you already have a subscription, check out the upgraded prices for all plans down below and make a better decision if you want to shift to a different service or plan.

Netflix Increases Price Again - Check Out the Prices Below and See If You Want to Change the Plan or Cancel it Altogether

As mentioned earlier, Netflix is increasing the price of its plans again in the United States and Canada. The company says that the upgraded prices will be applied to new customers immediately while the new prices will take effect gradually for existing subscribers. Current members will receive a notification 30 days before the changes are implemented. Moreover, they will have the option to change or cancel their plans if they are not satisfied with the new scheme. Check out the new Netflix price increase below.

The basic plan is now $1 more expensive at $9.99 per month and users will get only one screen with quality limited to 480p standard definition.

The standard plan is $1.50 more expensive at $15.49 per month which will get users two screens with 1080p HD quality.

Lastly, the premium plan is $2 more at $19.99 per month which will get users up to four screens and the ability to play content in 4K HDR.

The last time Netflix increased its prices was back in October of 2020. The basic plan is now twice as expensive as it used to be in the fall of 2020. While Netflix is more expensive than Apple TV+ and other services, it does feature more content and options as well. However, if you barely use the service, you can always shift to another as the option rests in your hands.

