Menu
Company

Nest Wifi Pro Announced with Wi-Fi 6E

Uzair Ghani
Oct 4, 2022, 01:21 PM EDT
Google announces Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E.

Google has just announced Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E. It’s a new mesh Wi-Fi system with blazing fast speeds.

Nest Wifi Pro is a Huge Upgrade with Wi-Fi 6E - Offers up to 6,000 Square Feet of Ultra-Fast Coverage Around the House

For a common household, it doesn’t quite matter what sort of mesh system you end up going with. Pretty much all of them are great these days. But, if you want everything to be fast and robust all the time then you need something with the latest Wi-Fi technologies.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Leaked Pixel Watch Marketing Material Reveals Everything There is About the Upcoming Smartwatch

This is where the Nest Wifi Pro system comes in.

Say Hi to Wi-Fi 6E

I’ll use the most cliched way to explain Wi-Fi 6E - compared to Wi-Fi 6, you get far more lanes to handle your household traffic and since it works on the 6GHz band, therefore it’s twice as fast to the already fast Wi-Fi 6. In short, it’s fast and your Nest Wifi and Google Wifi systems are definitely getting old at this point.

If you live in a house where people stream or do everything on the internet way more than usual, then you definitely need this upgrade. It’s even more recommended if you have a fast internet connection, with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Set up Using Google Home

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Pixel 7 Series Specs Leak in Full, Exactly What You Would Expect [UPDATED]

Setting up the new mesh system is ultra easy and everything can be done using the Google Home app on iPhone and Android. Just plug in the router directly to your ISP modem and the app will walk you through the entire setup process until you are up and running.

Smart Home Gimmickry Galore

Nest Wifi Pro comes with built-in support for Thread and Matter. These are two upcoming standards which are set to change the smart home. But, given how Thread and Matter have been all talk and no show, it’s best that you do not use this support as the only reason to buy this system. But it is great to see that support is there, and hopefully we will see a bright future for it.

Brand New Design and Colors

Unlike previous Nest and Google Wifi routers, Nest Wifi Pro looks brand new thanks to the use of glossy finishes. Google really wants you to show off this system and put it out in the open rather than a closet.

Nest Wifi Pro is made with sustainability in mind and Google says that it is made with 60% recycled materials by weight. We happily get behind anything that saves earth therefore full points to Google here.

Nest Wifi Pro will be available in four colors - Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass.

Nest Wifi Pro Price and Availability

Google says that the Nest Wifi Pro three pack will be available for a price of $399.99, two-pack for $299.99 while the single pack will sell for $199.99. The three-pack promises a massive coverage of 6,000 square feet which is nothing but fantastic.

If you are interested, you can pre-order the Nest Wifi Pro right now and will become available in stores on October 27.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order