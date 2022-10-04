Nest Wifi Pro Announced with Wi-Fi 6E

Google has just announced Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E. It’s a new mesh Wi-Fi system with blazing fast speeds.

Nest Wifi Pro is a Huge Upgrade with Wi-Fi 6E - Offers up to 6,000 Square Feet of Ultra-Fast Coverage Around the House

For a common household, it doesn’t quite matter what sort of mesh system you end up going with. Pretty much all of them are great these days. But, if you want everything to be fast and robust all the time then you need something with the latest Wi-Fi technologies.

This is where the Nest Wifi Pro system comes in.

Say Hi to Wi-Fi 6E

I’ll use the most cliched way to explain Wi-Fi 6E - compared to Wi-Fi 6, you get far more lanes to handle your household traffic and since it works on the 6GHz band, therefore it’s twice as fast to the already fast Wi-Fi 6. In short, it’s fast and your Nest Wifi and Google Wifi systems are definitely getting old at this point.

If you live in a house where people stream or do everything on the internet way more than usual, then you definitely need this upgrade. It’s even more recommended if you have a fast internet connection, with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Set up Using Google Home

Setting up the new mesh system is ultra easy and everything can be done using the Google Home app on iPhone and Android. Just plug in the router directly to your ISP modem and the app will walk you through the entire setup process until you are up and running.

Smart Home Gimmickry Galore

Nest Wifi Pro comes with built-in support for Thread and Matter. These are two upcoming standards which are set to change the smart home. But, given how Thread and Matter have been all talk and no show, it’s best that you do not use this support as the only reason to buy this system. But it is great to see that support is there, and hopefully we will see a bright future for it.

Brand New Design and Colors

Unlike previous Nest and Google Wifi routers, Nest Wifi Pro looks brand new thanks to the use of glossy finishes. Google really wants you to show off this system and put it out in the open rather than a closet.

Nest Wifi Pro is made with sustainability in mind and Google says that it is made with 60% recycled materials by weight. We happily get behind anything that saves earth therefore full points to Google here.

Nest Wifi Pro will be available in four colors - Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass.

Nest Wifi Pro Price and Availability

Google says that the Nest Wifi Pro three pack will be available for a price of $399.99, two-pack for $299.99 while the single pack will sell for $199.99. The three-pack promises a massive coverage of 6,000 square feet which is nothing but fantastic.

If you are interested, you can pre-order the Nest Wifi Pro right now and will become available in stores on October 27.