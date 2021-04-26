NEO: The World Ends With You Combat, New Gameplay Systems Detailed

New information on the NEO: The World Ends With You combat system has been revealed today, alongside new details on the setting, new gameplay systems, and more.

In a new interview posted on Famitsu's website, Creative producer and series creator Tetsuya Nomura, Series Director Tatsuya Kondo, Director Hiroyuki Ito, and Producer Tomohiko Hirano provided some new details on the combat system. Like in the original, players will be able to equip pins to characters, pins whose powers will be activated differently with regular button presses, multiple taps, holding down the button, and so on. This system seems to mimic the touch screen controls of the original, which required different motions to activate special powers. Pressing multiple buttons at the same time will let multiple characters unleash their special powers, which seems will lead to multi-character combo attacks.

NEO: The World Ends With You will also feature a new gameplay system that will keep track of the relationships between different characters. Progressing through the story will improve the relationships, rewarding players with rewards, skill unlocks, and more.

Series creator Tetsuya Nomura also touched upon the NEO: The World Ends With You setting. The new game will be based on the A New Day episode introduced in The World Ends With You: Final Remix, but it will not a direct continuation. The game is also going to be much longer than its predecessor, as it will take around 50 hours to complete the story, and even more to complete all the side content.

NEO: The World Ends With You launches on July 27th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.