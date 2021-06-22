NEO: The World Ends with You New Screenshots Showcase Reapers, Gameplay Mechanics and More

New NEO: The World Ends with You screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at Square Enix's upcoming role-playing game.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase some of the new Reapers, new gameplay mechanics like Mental Notes, which keep track of what players have to do to complete the Reaper' Game missions, Social Network, a relationship chart that keeps track of every character Rindo meets, Dive and more. The new screenshots also provide a new look at the game's unique combat system.

Legend of Mana Review – SaGa of the Mana Tree











































































Earlier this month, I had the chance to try out NEO: The World Ends with You, and I was thoroughly impressed at how the sequel manages to stay true to the original's quirkiness while updating the formula in some very interesting ways.

The wait has been terribly long, but it seems like it is definitely going to pay off in the end. In the first two hours, NEO: The World Ends With You looks, sounds, and plays every bit as good as the original did, introducing some needed changes that don't stray too far from the series' roots. How good the story will turn out remains to be seen, but if the small hints provided by the animated intro will be anything to go by, we are in for something great.

NEO: The World Ends with You launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. The game will release on PC via the Epic Games Store sometime this Summer.