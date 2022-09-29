Menu
Need for Speed Unbound Rumored to Launch on December 2nd for PC & Next-Gen Consoles

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 29, 2022, 08:29 AM EDT
Need for Speed Unbound

According to established leaker Tom Henderson, Need for Speed Unbound is the final title of the upcoming installment in the arcade racing game series. Henderson also confirmed that the game, previously planned to launch on November 4th, has been delayed to December 2nd and will only be released on PC and next-generation consoles (that is to say, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X).

The reveal is said to be imminent and could take place in early October through a debut trailer of about 90 seconds. The report even mentions that the rapper A$AP Rocky took care of its soundtrack.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Henderson: “Pretty Worried” About Criterion’s Upcoming New Need for Speed

Need for Speed Unbound was put on hold last year as Electronic Arts forcibly put Criterion Games on Battlefield 2042 co-development duty. Criterion then resumed development on the game and was joined by Codemasters Cheshire, which is now part of the Criterion studio.

Previous rumors suggest that the playable map, supposedly called Lakeshore City, was inspired by Chicago. It is also said that Need for Speed Unbound features anime-like graphics elements such as cartoonish flames coming out of tires, smoke, sparks et cetera. Multiplayer reportedly plays a big part, too, with so-called Meetups allowing players to gather in an area of the map and race right there.

There's still a lot of information we're waiting to discover about the next Need for Speed game, but it shouldn't be long now before Electronic Arts and Criterion Games share everything with the public. Stay tuned.

