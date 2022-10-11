Need for Speed Unbound Shows New Stylish Gameplay, Animated Effects Can Be Turned Off

Last week EA gave us our first taste of Criterion and Codemasters’ Need for Speed Unbound, and the response to the game’s slick new animated style was quite positive. That said, we didn’t actually get to see much in the way of in-game footage. Well, EA has now dropped a bit more Need for Speed Unbound gameplay, showing off some blistering on-road action, customization, and more. Check out the Need for Speed Unbound gameplay trailer, below.

Looking good! There really aren’t that many good arcade racers these days, so EA may be addressing an underserved niche here. Oh, and by the way, if you don't like those animated flourishes (what EA is calling "tags") you can choose to turn them off at any time for a more traditional-looking Need for Speed.

Yes, you can turn the effects off. In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 11, 2022

"Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world."

The World is Your Canvas - Graffiti comes to life with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Access a new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed.

Race to the Top - To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore's ultimate race, The Grand.

Run these Streets - The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets and you'll reap the rewards.

Express Yourself - Show off the latest fits and express yourself through your ride with the cleanest tags and driving effects to represent your personal style. Transform your car with unique wraps and cutaways, and stunt on the competition with customizable win poses.

Need for Speed Unbound drifts onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.