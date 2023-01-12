NBA 2K MyTeam Mode to Get Local Changes to Accomodate to Belgium Gaming Commission Loot Box Mandate

So, here's a bit of an unexpected development. 2K has recently announced that the NBA 2K series will see a series of local changes that will accommodate Belgium's Gaming Commission laws. The changes mainly concern the game's MyTeam mode, which has a lot of loot box-style mechanics, which, as we've seen before, violate Belgium's gambling laws.

Of course, 2K didn't waste any time talking about how they 'disagreed' with the fact that loot box mechanics violate Belgium laws. Regardless, the changes will be made, and 2K promised to comply with the BGC's laws. What will come from these changes? Well, MyTeam mode players will notice that 2K will turn off the ability to purchase packs with premium currency/VC. Players will still be able to purchase packs through MyTeam points.

Here's a snippet from 2K's statement on the matter:

The Belgium Gaming Commission (BGC) has stated that games which include certain ‘loot box’ style mechanics violate gambling laws in Belgium. While we disagree with this position, we are working to comply with the BGC’s current interpretation of these laws. As a result, we have made some local changes to the MyTeam mode. These changes are necessary in order for us to accommodate the BGC’s interpretation of the Belgian Gaming Act.

[...] We will be continuing conversations with the BGC in order to explain our view on how NBA 2K and MyTeam pack purchases already comply with local laws. If you agree, we recommend that you contact your local government representative to communicate your opinion. We will keep the community posted on any developments. We apologize for any inconvenience.

So, that's how things are going to be for now regarding the NBA 2K series over in Belgium. This isn't the first time we've seen this happening, as the series had to make other changes to accommodate Belgium's laws before. NBA 2K23 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.