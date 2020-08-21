NBA 2K21 Allows Carry Over of MyTeam Content to PS5/XSX Without Special Edition Purchase

Last month it was revealed that only those who buy the $100 NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition will get to upgrade from the current-gen version of the game to the PS5 or Xbox Series X versions, but it seems 2K Games isn’t so leery about crossgen support when it comes to their lucrative Ultimate-Team-style MyTeam mode. Today 2K announced that all MyTeam content and currency will automatically carry over from the current to next-gen versions of NBA 2K21, although only within the same “console family” (so, PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X).

In addition to crossgen progression, the following new features are coming to MyTeam this year:

Seasons are new to NBA 2K21 . Seasons will bring new content and new ways to play MyTeam all year long, and best of all, it’s free to participate in and for everyone to play.

. Seasons will bring new content and new ways to play MyTeam all year long, and best of all, it’s free to participate in and for everyone to play. Badge Customization and Customizable Evolutions. Badge cards return, allowing you to add and upgrade Badges from Bronze to Hall of Fame. Evolution cards now branch, giving players an opportunity to make new decisions that make their players unique

Badge cards return, allowing you to add and upgrade Badges from Bronze to Hall of Fame. Evolution cards now branch, giving players an opportunity to make new decisions that make their players unique New MyTeam Limited Mode/Revamped MyTeam Unlimited Mode. New MyTeam Limited mode will be available every Friday-Sunday where every player has the chance to win their championship rings. A new ring will be available each weekend; earn every ring in each season to unlock the best seasonal rewards for Limited. Also, MyTeam Unlimited is back in NBA 2K21 but revamped! It will consist of 9 leagues you need to play through before you can reach the top!

New MyTeam Limited mode will be available every Friday-Sunday where every player has the chance to win their championship rings. A new ring will be available each weekend; earn every ring in each season to unlock the best seasonal rewards for Limited. Also, MyTeam Unlimited is back in NBA 2K21 but revamped! It will consist of 9 leagues you need to play through before you can reach the top! The Exchange. Now you can trade in cards you aren’t using for cards that will become staples in your starting lineup, everything has value in MyTeam for NBA2K21.

So yeah, as long as you’re shelling out for card packs, 2K has your back when it comes to crossgen support. At this point, most NBA 2K players are used to the series’ mercenary approach to, well, everything, but 2K is being particularly bald-faced in this case. But hey, at least they didn’t announce any new casino games for MyTeam this year.

NBA 2K21 comes to PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on September 4. Xbox Series X and PS5 versions should arrive later in the year. A current-gen NBA 2K21 demo will be available later this month.