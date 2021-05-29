MSI’s X570 & B550 Motherboards Receive AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 BETA BIOS Firmware, Improved Ryzen CPU Performance

MSI has also started rolling out the first BETA BIOS based on the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 Firmware for its X570 and B550 motherboards. As stated yesterday, the BETA BIOS (PatchA) is designed to offer improved system performance on compatible Ryzen Desktop CPUs and APUs.

MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 BETA BIOS Firmware For X570 & B550 Motherboards, Improved Ryzen CPU & System Performance

While not officially available on MSI's X570 & B550 MAG motherboard product pages, the BETA BIOS is indeed available and working. The BETA BIOS is based on AGESA 1.2.0.3 Firmware that is supposed to offer improved Ryzen CPU and System performance. Aside from that, we should also expect improved support for AMD's Cezanne Desktop CPUs which are hinted to be introduced to the DIY segment at Computex 2021 next week.

As for the MSI X570 & B550 motherboards that have received the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 BETA BIOS firmware, they are listed below (Source: r/MSI / Google Drive) :

In the previous post for ASUS motherboards, the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 BETA BIOS extended support to the Cezanne lineup which will be part of the Ryzen 5000 Desktop APU family. Now it has been confirmed that the BIOS also offers support for Vermeer's (Ryzen 5000) B2 stepping which was reported a few days ago. Other than some performance improvements and improved AMD Ryzen CPU support, we don't know what else the BIOS improves unless we get a proper log.

I don’t know why everyone is using SMU Checker to confirm the AGESA 1.2.0.3 is supporting the B2 Stepping of #Vermeer. Thats simply not possible. You need to look with the MC Extractor to find the new CPUID. Thanks @Indonox!https://t.co/E1CF0Qfk3q pic.twitter.com/0uV6Ku91sQ — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) May 27, 2021

Once again, this is a BETA release so unless you are facing major issues with your motherboards, there's no need to update. More motherboard manufacturers are expected to roll out their own AGESA 1.2.0.3 BETA BIOS firmware in the coming weeks and we will definitely keep you updated once they do.