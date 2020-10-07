MSI has announced its latest gaming monitor, the ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R which packs a curved design and an ultra-wide resolution. According to MSI, the ARTYMIS is also their first monitor that adopts a suite of AI features to enhance overall gaming experiences.

MSI ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R Ultra-Wide, 34" Gaming Monitor Announced

The MSI ARTYMIS 343CQR is an ultra-wide gaming monitor with a screen size of 34 inches. It has a 1000R curvature which MSI claims to be perfect for the human eye curvature. There are no details provided by MSI as to what the panel is built from but the design of the monitor itself is futuristic and goes along well with modern setups.

Acer Predator X34S Spotted On Taobao For Around $1472 – A 200Hz Ultrawide With A Sub 1 Second Response Time

As per the renders, the screen seems to feature very small bezels that are virtually invisible. The stand feature elongated feet in the V pattern and there's spacing for the cables to route through. The display also rocks a nice design on the back with an RGB illuminated light bar and also an RGB lit MSI Dragon logo.

The display features a resolution of 3440x1440 (Ultra-Wide), comes with a 1ms response time, and features HDR400 certification. MSI states that the monitor will be available by December 2020. No words on the pricing yet but expect more information soon.

As for the AI-specific features, they are listed below for the MSI ARTYMIS 1000R gaming monitor.

EIZO Announces The FlexScan EV3895: A 37.5″ UltraWide QHD+ Curved Monitor

OptixScope - MSI's Exclusive Patented Design

Snipe and kill your opponents before they can react. The OptixScope is a built-in and patented aiming magnifier feature that provides eight-stage zooming and has shortcut keys to quickly switch the magnification. Additionally, the mouse DPI will also automatically reduced for you to work at high magnification. The screen can maintain the operation so that no matter what weapon is used, it can become a sniper rifle and attack enemies thousands of miles away.

Smart Brightness

Gaming OSD App allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app. It will then automatically apply the presets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.

Sound Tune

Eliminating all obstacles to communication, the ARTYMIS series has a built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations and helps communication between teammates with clearer sound quality to achieve the best teamwork for the final victory.

Smart Cross Hair

Through AI calculation, the aim dot automatically changes color, making it visible at any time. If the color of the aim dot overlaps with the background color, it will cause trouble for aiming. The ARTYMIS series uses AI to calculate the color around the red dot and automatically adjusts it to a color that contrasts with the surrounding colors to ensure that you can always easily see your aim dot when aiming at your enemies.

Night Vision AI

Reveal the enemies hidden in the dark. Adjust the details of the dark areas and maintain the details of the bright areas through AI calculation, making the picture bright but not overly exposed.