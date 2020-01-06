MSI Show Off the Optix MAG342CQR: The First Monitor with a 1000R Curvature!

MSI has unveiled the world's first 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, the Optix MAG342CQR. The 1000R curved panel was recently announced in November, and this week at CES 2020, MSI is planning to show off this amazing curved monitor!

The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is the world's first 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor!

The Optix MAG342CQR has a screen size of 34-inches along with a steep curvature of 1000R which actually corresponds to the curve of the human eye. This 1000R curvature offers much less eye strain when gaming for more extended periods, while also allowing for much more immersion into game/videos that you watch on this fantastic monitor.

Using this monitor predecessor, the Optix MAG341CQ, to compare, The Optix MAG341CQ is a 34-inch monitor that offers a curve of just 1800R. The Optix MAG341CQ has the same overall resolution as the Optix MAG342CQR, which being a UWQHD. The UWQHD resolution is 3440 x 1440 and will allow games to look fantastic while displaying more details due to the larger size. The aspect ratio of 21:9 will enable you to enjoy the latest AAA game titles with excellent information.





The Optix MAG341CQ offers a 100 Hz refresh rate, allowing for fantastic gaming visuals, which benefits fast-moving games such as first-person shooters, fighters, and racing sims. Since the Optix MAG342CQR is an updated version of the Optix MAG341CQ, the refresh rate of this monitor will be at least 100 Hz, potentially even 144 Hz, which is slowly becoming industry standard for most gaming monitor on the market.

MSI's monitor settings are easy to access and change settings on the fly, or in-game. With the 178 degrees of viewing angles offering a wide variety. Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles compared to other monitors with fewer viewing angles. The Optix MAG342CQR should have the same menu as its predecessor. While MSI may not be willing to release any specific information about the Optix MAG342CQR monitor until CES, by looking at the monitor's predecessor, we can get a good idea of the potential features of this monitor. While the price remains unknown and with the significant advancements that this upcoming monitor feature, we'll have to wait until MSI shows this fantastic monitor at CES!

For the upcoming 2020 CES exhibition, MSI will showcase the following monitors:

Optix MEG381CQR

Optix MEG381CQR is the first HMI intelligent gaming monitor in the world. The OLED interactive display can intuitively display games and lifestyle information. The shuttle controller can switch functions accurately during battles and the computer OC performance mode to enhance gaming experiences to eliminate complicated software tuning.

Optix PS321QR





Doesn’t matter if you are a creator or a gamer, Optix PS321QR will be your best partner. For creators, DCI-P3 95% & Adobe RGB 99% will provide the most accurate color; For gamers, the 165Hz high refresh rate and 1ms fast response time will bring you the smoothest gaming experience.