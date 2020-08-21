MSI has just announced its latest MAG342CQRV gaming monitor that has a wide 34” UWQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3440x1440, 100hz refresh rate, and a 1ms VA panel. It also supports Adaptive-sync. Compared to the traditional 16:9 panel, Ultrawide's 21:9 panel increases the screen size so that the gamers can enjoy a wider viewing angle. Gamers can display multiple windows at the same time, thereby significantly improving operation and game efficiency.

MSI Unveils Optix MAG342CQRV 34" Gaming Monitor - A Widescreen Panel With Plenty Of Features Such As A 100Hz Refresh Rate And More

Optix MAG342CQRV curved gaming monitor features a wide 34" UWQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3440x1440. This 21:9 panel allows gamers to enjoy a wider viewing angle compared to other traditional 16:9 panels. The widescreen will also allow gamers to multitask with several windows, witness significant improvement in operational and gaming efficiency. The Optix MAG342CQRV is equipped with a 100hz refresh rate and 1ms response time VA panel which benefits the most in fast-paced game genres such as FPS, RTS, and MOBAs. These games require quick and precise movements, which ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time will put you ahead of your competition.

Optix MAG342CQRV is further strengthened by the Gaming OSD App, which allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app, it will then automatically apply the presets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings. Optix MAG342CQRV is built with Adaptive Sync technology to achieve the smooth visuals for your gameplay. Adaptive Sync technology will sync the refresh rate of your monitor with your GPU to eliminate screen tearing or stuttering.









Night Vision is merged into MSI's monitor configuration software - Gaming OSD App 2.0. It smartly computes the details in the dark area of the screen to be amplified, as opposed to brutally brightening the whole screen and causing some areas to overexpose. This creates overall comfortable and pleasing images. You are not afraid of dark anymore, are you?