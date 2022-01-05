MSI Unveils Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime-Inspired PC Components: Cases, Motherboards, PSUs & AIO Coolers

MSI, in collaboration with EVANGELION e: PROJECT, has announced a range of PC components based on popular anime.

MSI x EVANGELION e: PROJECT: Evangelion Anime-Inspired PC Components Ranging From Cases, PSUs, Motherboards & Coolers

Given the growing popularity of anime in the western hemisphere, more manufacturers are now offering products inspired by popular shows. Even in APAC, die-hard fans flock to get their hands on these limited edition products. In early 2021, we reported that MSI was working on the Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime-Inspired Products and showcased a concept gaming monitor.

Now almost a year later, MSI has finally lifted the curtains off its Evangelion lineup and shown off a range of PC components that will be adapting the appearance of the iconic Evangelion Unit-01, with their purple and green color scheme. And MSI isn't just offering a single component but a suite of components to make sure that your entire PC can match the Evangelion theme.

MSI x EVANGELION e:PROJECT Co-branding Edition MSI is also excited to partner with EVANGELION e: PROJECT to announce a collaboration for a motherboard, liquid cooler, power supply, and PC case. EVANGELION e: PROJECT is an e-sports brand that incorporates the world of EVANGELION. The design adopts the appearance of the Evangelion Unit-01, with its iconic purple and green color scheme that is worthy of helping DIY users build their own iconic Evangelion-inspired gaming system.

The lineup will include four PC components at the start, the MSI B660 Tomahawk EVA e-Project, MSI Gungnir 110R EVA e-Project, MSI MAG Coreliquid C240 EVA e-Project & the A650BN EVA e-project. All components except the casing and the PSU are totally brand new which means these products have not been available in standard offerings before.













The case is a mid-tower ATX offering that is enclosed in tempered glass on the sides and front. It comes equipped with four ARGB fans while the front panel I/O comprises USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a Microphone (In/Out) port. The casing can support dual 2.5" SSds and a single 3.5" HDD while offering support for up to 340 mm GPU length and 170mm tall CPU coolers. The PSU on the other hand is a standard 650W unit rated at 80 Plus Bronze efficiency. Overall, this is a really cool incentive by MSI to offer Evangelion branded products to fans of the anime series.