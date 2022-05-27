MSI & Ubisoft to launch GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assassin’s Creed Special Edition graphics card, limited to 300 units

MSI & Ubisoft reveal the collaborated GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assassin's Creed Special Edition graphics card, available to 300 sets for a limited time. The SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assasin's Creed Special Edition produces the performance and speed reminiscent of a Viking warship looking to defeat the enemy on the battlefield. All consumers who purchase the special edition graphics card and enter the serial number on the MSI/Ubisoft event page before June 30th will access a different serial number for the "Assassin's Creed: Viking Age" game and a copy of the Omen of Ragnarok.

MSI & the popular Ubisoft game series Assasin's Creed will combine for the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assassin's Creed SE graphics card

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assassin's Creed Special Edition utilizes the newest GeForce RTX 3080 GPU generation, one of MSI's meticulously manufactured GeForce RTX 30 - SUPRIM series. The GPU uses the new TRI FROZR 2S cooling system through the TORX FAN 4.0, silent fins for proper heat dissipation, a unique square-shaped heat pipe, and a heat pipe located under the matte metal backplane.

The cooling system supplies added heat dissipation power for the memory modules, located on the backplate, while significantly improving proper graphics card heat dissipation. In turn, the radiator shell and backplane constructed of hairline metal material deliver a stunning tone and intensify the force of the graphics card. Users can customize the RGB lighting effect to offer personalized colors and dynamic products. Dual BIOS settings allow users to swap easily between silent mode and game mode.









Features of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR Assassin's Creed Special Edition

Assassin's Creed Special Edition Special Design The Assassin's Creed Special Edition uses the Assassin's Creed LOGO in the center of the cooling fan. The back panel, metal anti-bending belt, and other parts are made of green like aurora, and a delicate map is drawn on the rear panel. The GPU is comparable with the general TRI FROZR 2S.

SUPRIMX series new three-fan cooler "TRI FROZR 2S." The TRI FROZR 2 cooling system is designed for efficiency and provides the perfect calm and quiet balance for more fun during endless gaming sessions. The Zero Frozr's three-fan design can shut down during low-load usage to keep it soft and silent; during high loads during gaming, the fans will automatically turn on to keep things cool. At the same time, the heat dissipation performance is improved through the heat dissipation fins and thermal pads. The heat dissipation performance and the mute effect can be simultaneously improved and evolved. The game immersion does not need to be discounted.

A masterpiece of teamwork, "TORX FAN 4.0" The core of the TORX FAN 4.0 design lies in collaboration, connecting the blades in pairs, and combining the fan frame design to create a more concentrated wind flow and wind pressure and guide the airflow to the second-generation TRI FROZR cooling system more effectively. Cool down.



The limited-edition design includes access to MSI Afterburner overclocking software, recognized by gamers as one of the top overclocking applications worldwide. MSI Afterburner can provide gamers with increased levels of frames in games along with a cleaner gaming experience. Also, as an added feature, users will have access to the MSI Center software application.

To find complete product information, including specifications and event content, visit the official MSI website.

Please note that product specifications and equipment may vary depending on the region, and MSI reserves the right to change specifications without notice. The manufacturer requests that users double-check the quality of the product before purchase.

