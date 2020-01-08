MSI is proud to introduce its full line up of graphics cards based on the new AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card with considerable performance. Furnished with the new AMD RDNA gaming architecture - Efficiently energetic, RDNA architecture was designed to deliver incredible performance, scalability and power efficiency. Built on the 7nm FinFET process and delivering higher performance-per-watt compared to the previous architecture. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Series will be available as GAMING and MECH.

RADEON RX 5600 XT Gaming And Mech Series – Play Hard And Stay Silent

These AMD RDNA architecture-powered GAMING cards feature the new MSI exclusive Innovative Power Allocation Technology. This technology ensures that the card will draw its power from the power supply rather than the PCIe slot on the motherboard, resulting in a cleaner power signal and preventing any issues with the motherboard.

As the leader of cooling among all graphics cards, we know that the most challenging part of producing a graphics card is perfectly balancing both heat and noise when cooling a high-performance GPU. This is where MSI has focused its efforts on the GAMING series for the past years and the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING series delivers on this promise. With MSI’s compacted square heat pipe, graphics cards can dissipate more heat even faster than traditional oval shape heat pipes, which helps to keep GPU temperatures low.











Bolstering the GAMING series, the metal backplate provides aesthetical value and also strengthens the graphics card to prevent any bending. Besides this, the backplate also helps to passively cool the card by using thermal pads to transfer the heat and holes to increase airflow and dissipation. Choose your unique look from millions of available colors and provide a finishing touch with any of the predefined animated effects.











A fresh new look & feel is just a few clicks away. You can easily customize and control the RGB lights by using the exclusive Dragon Center software. MSI Mystic Light also lets you synchronize the RGB lighting with other third-party products. The Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH series is the upgraded version of the popular VENTUS design. MECH features a steely gray color in the front, representing the solid characteristics of giant armored battle suits. Using the premium TORX FAN 3.0 helps to ensure excellent thermal performance while reducing noise as well. MECH is an excellent all-round choice for gamers expecting a solid experience.

MSI Afterburner And The Dragon Center

MSI Afterburner is the world's most recognized and widely used graphics card Overclocking software. It gives you full control of your graphics card and enables you to monitor your system's key metrics in real-time. Afterburner gives you a free performance boost for a smooth in-game experience thanks to higher FPS.

MSI Dragon Center is a brand-new software platform with the goal to integrate all MSI software for components, desktops, laptops, and peripherals. The all-new software features Gaming Mode, which instantly optimizes your hardware for the best gaming experience including SSD, monitor and network settings. This budding new software platform will continue to improve and evolve, including more unique functionalities and benefits for MSI users. The new MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT series cards are expected to be available starting 21st January 2020.