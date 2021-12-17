MSI Says No To Fake Marketing, Launches ‘Real’ HDMI 2.1 Ready Optix MAG281URF 4K Gaming Monitor With 144Hz Refresh Rate

MSI's new Optix MAG281URF 4K Gaming Monitor proudly says no to fake 'bullshit' and offers real HDMI 2.1 support instead of rebadging HDMI 2.0 under a new name.

MSI Optix MAG218URF 4K 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Launched With Real HDMI 2.1 Support

Press Release: MSI, the world’s leading manufacturer for true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding the hardware possibilities for all gamers. Following are some of the highlighted features:

4K High Resolution - Enjoy the extreme fluid gaming and astonishing details with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at a 144Hz high refresh rate.

144Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.

HDMI 2.1 – The best solution for console users. 4K 120Hz with HDMI interface.

Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.

Smart Gaming – Pair with AI to Create A New Way of Gaming.

LESS BLUE LIGHT PREMIUM – LESS BLUE LIGHT Premium is using a hardware solution to reduce light emissions in the blue-violet segment of the blue light spectrum (wavelengths of 415 to 455 nm).

HDR400 – It has passed the VESA HDR Display 400 Certification, meaning it can provide a display with the most realistic colors.

Night Vision – Get the jump on enemies before they even notice you.

KVM 2.0 – Control and transfer files between multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and MSI gaming monitor.

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.











Today, we are honored to introduce our latest 4K UHD gaming monitor, the Optix MAG281URF which features advanced less blue light technology and MSI’s KVM technology.

The Optix MAG281URF is equipped with a 4K resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate achieved via HDMI 2.1 and with real certification (via Videocardz). MSI’s Less Blue Light Premium function is a built-in EYESAFE certificated hardware solution that reduces harmful light-emitting wavelengths and maintains Color Gamut and Color temperature to display flawless picture quality.

Another gamer-friendly design is MSI’s KVM function that not only allows gamers to control 2 devices via one set of keyboards and mice connected to a monitor but also supports file transfer under PBP modes.

The color range of the Optix MAG281URF is also outstanding. DCI-P3 95% and sRGB 124% are performing better than over 90% of other gaming monitors. The HDR brightness is up to 400 nits and provides HDR 400 for a better gaming experience.

4K gaming with a high refresh rate is no longer an unattainable dream ever since the next-gen consoles were released and PCs are significantly improved. The MSI Optix MAG281URF is a great option.

Always improving, MSI will keep on challenging itself in the design of gaming monitors, and ensure that you are always ahead of your opponents.

The 4x shaper. The 4K gaming is a totally different feeling comparing to gaming on FHD, a wider, clear image and much more detaisl you have never experienced.