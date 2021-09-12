MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware To Even More X570, B550, X470, B450 & A520 Motherboards
Following this week's AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware release, MSI has added even more X570, B550, A520, X470 & B450 motherboards to its support list. The new BIOS is now being rolled out for almost the entire MSI 500 & 400 series motherboard lineup.
The last rollout was specific to the B550 & B450 motherboards but MSI has decided to open up the BETA BIOS for almost the entirety of their 500 & 400 series motherboards including the X570, X470, B550, B450, and A520 series.
According to MSI, the major changes that the new AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware adds is first of all the update to the new firmware which also updates the SMU firmware for AMD's Ryzen CPUs including Vermeer (Ryzen 5000), Cezanne (Ryzen 5000G) and Picasso (Ryzen 3000G). Additionally, it also enables TPM by default on the listed motherboards which means that users will be able to get Windows 11 installed and running on their systems through the fTPM functionality on MSI B550 & B450 motherboards.
What's new:
1. Update to COMBOAM4v2PI 1.2.0.4
2. SMU firmware updated for AMD Vermeer, Cezanne and Picasso
3. TPM enabled by default
For those of you who are rocking the MSI 500 and 400 series motherboards, you can grab the latest BIOS (AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4) for your motherboards from the following links (Note: Following links are provided by MSI itself and link back to their Google Drive repository):
MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X570 Motherboards)
|Motherboard Name
|BIOS Version
|Download Link
|PRESTIGE X570 Creation
|1F2
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dd0zsAhIYMkwui2MZ3qZkz25_eNx-_Gf/view?usp=sharing
|MEG X570 GODLIKE
|1F3
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/11NkuZAQViDEu45pIdp23Sv1jFW0C7U6I/view?usp=sharing
|MEG X570 ACE
|1G3
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bHOtn1WWn4BXh0AZFd5sBy6fxxgFXP5a/view?usp=sharing
|MEG X570 Unify
|AB2
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X3NbojmZJq0XwV975iSjPgd1X5l6UBCF/view?usp=sharing
|MPG X570 Gaming PRO Carbon WiFi
|1E3
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f4g28qDLcDT1nh9tfdela7tp6ruO_T1e/view?usp=sharing
|MPG X570 Gaming EDGE WiFi
|1G2
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W_rpgxTDrfjMz2f9IXjQ63f7tON0rRBo/view?usp=sharing
|MPG X570 Gaming PLUS
|AF2
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KqCFJRb6bd7aPIr_WRd3428Q9yNEgCCE/view?usp=sharing
|MAG X570 Tomahawk
|182
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IcffCEcqTurTf5q2dSjqWD8Tmvi4fo_x/view?usp=sharing
|X570-A PRO
|HF2
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pTnyW__H9QCOTQhGUZF7fyADDvW1hK88/view?usp=sharing
MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X470 Motherboards)
|Motherboard Name
|BIOS Version
|Download Link
|X470 Gaming Pro MAX
|MB1
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/14PqrP0WfqftluBGAdU7cN9gkjUdeWTZ6/view?usp=sharing
|X470 Gaming Plus MAX
|HD1
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wzlafU2s7AuGVu2l2unuqA3HIH2Dk8NL/view?usp=sharing
MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B550 Motherboards)
MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B450 Motherboards)
MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (A520 Motherboards)
|Motherboard Name
|BIOS Version
|Download Link
|MAG A520M Vector
|A92
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ge-RmERxP1RwhDffeRHiPuT624z_4pMl/view?usp=sharing
|MAG A520M Bazooka WiFi
|A34
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BalMbaefD_cPFZ2Tp7nyFE8bUlLjg55y/view?usp=sharing
|A520M PRO-VH
|A52
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YPE6Wihx-zOI-baiVlSXd8XkqYdRnJ4p/view?usp=sharing
|A520M PRO-VDH
|134
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UlIioD5VkZ6nFjpmY_w6HaNDURYMxna/view?usp=sharing
|A520M PRO-C Dash
|172
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GxpnEUjlYVMlSSukurwxlq58Ojy_vCL1/view?usp=sharing
|A520M PRO
|192
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yP_sUTVdI9ExhXH_zFP6gjrOp1DArLbK/view?usp=sharing
The remaining 500 and 400 series motherboards will also receive the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware update in the following weeks to get those PC users ready for the launch of Windows 11. It is definitely advised to update your motherboard if you are planning to run the upcoming Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. We will update this post once more BIOS rolls out begin.