MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware To Even More X570, B550, X470, B450 & A520 Motherboards

By Hassan Mujtaba
Following this week's AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware release, MSI has added even more X570, B550, A520, X470 & B450 motherboards to its support list. The new BIOS is now being rolled out for almost the entire MSI 500 & 400 series motherboard lineup.

MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware To Over 50 500-Series & 400-Series Motherboard Including X570, B550, A520, X470 & B450

The last rollout was specific to the B550 & B450 motherboards but MSI has decided to open up the BETA BIOS for almost the entirety of their 500 & 400 series motherboards including the X570, X470, B550, B450, and A520 series.

According to MSI, the major changes that the new AMD AGESA  1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware adds is first of all the update to the new firmware which also updates the SMU firmware for AMD's Ryzen CPUs including Vermeer (Ryzen 5000), Cezanne (Ryzen 5000G) and Picasso (Ryzen 3000G). Additionally, it also enables TPM by default on the listed motherboards which means that users will be able to get Windows 11 installed and running on their systems through the fTPM functionality on MSI B550 & B450 motherboards.

What's new:
1. Update to COMBOAM4v2PI 1.2.0.4
2. SMU firmware updated for AMD Vermeer, Cezanne and Picasso
3. TPM enabled by default

For those of you who are rocking the MSI 500 and 400 series motherboards, you can grab the latest BIOS (AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4) for your motherboards from the following links (Note: Following links are provided by MSI itself and link back to their Google Drive repository):

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X570 Motherboards)

Motherboard NameBIOS VersionDownload Link
PRESTIGE X570 Creation1F2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dd0zsAhIYMkwui2MZ3qZkz25_eNx-_Gf/view?usp=sharing
MEG X570 GODLIKE1F3https://drive.google.com/file/d/11NkuZAQViDEu45pIdp23Sv1jFW0C7U6I/view?usp=sharing
MEG X570 ACE1G3https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bHOtn1WWn4BXh0AZFd5sBy6fxxgFXP5a/view?usp=sharing
MEG X570 UnifyAB2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X3NbojmZJq0XwV975iSjPgd1X5l6UBCF/view?usp=sharing
MPG X570 Gaming PRO Carbon WiFi1E3https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f4g28qDLcDT1nh9tfdela7tp6ruO_T1e/view?usp=sharing
MPG X570 Gaming EDGE WiFi1G2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W_rpgxTDrfjMz2f9IXjQ63f7tON0rRBo/view?usp=sharing
MPG X570 Gaming PLUSAF2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KqCFJRb6bd7aPIr_WRd3428Q9yNEgCCE/view?usp=sharing
MAG X570 Tomahawk182https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IcffCEcqTurTf5q2dSjqWD8Tmvi4fo_x/view?usp=sharing
X570-A PROHF2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pTnyW__H9QCOTQhGUZF7fyADDvW1hK88/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X470 Motherboards)

Motherboard NameBIOS VersionDownload Link
X470 Gaming Pro MAXMB1https://drive.google.com/file/d/14PqrP0WfqftluBGAdU7cN9gkjUdeWTZ6/view?usp=sharing
X470 Gaming Plus MAXHD1https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wzlafU2s7AuGVu2l2unuqA3HIH2Dk8NL/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B550 Motherboards)

Motherboard NameBIOS VersionDownload Link
MEG B550 Unify-XA43https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hph47tDCrOBHXLOtk_cuv06adfKaG2ba/view?usp=sharing
MEG B550 Unify144https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_IwmxvHQAeuTOuok3-N4fskVSWlvBG4k/view?usp=sharing
MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi182https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pWkyPhEJWqa-PEKs0k3bQ0T2U-RIplKQ/view?usp=sharing
MPG B550I Gaming Edge Max WiFi182https://drive.google.com/file/d/14YTH1D1eBXLu38tukUlncLDzEEnuDRlM/view?usp=sharing
MPG B550 Gaming Plus182https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Emu2xSoLS_mUp0QOObkTfIY4XtAlyFrX/view?usp=sharing
MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi182https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iXBFSRGM86FaqIL8eD5epN5XrT17KheD/view?usp=sharing
MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi182https://drive.google.com/file/d/1km-DHYbA_Lp4RjrdZVycQH6qNihw6jjr/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550M VectorB62https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jK-At12JxQM81ZKnswGtL4oH28gvGQp3/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550M Mortar WiFi193https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8HGpzA0YqC-kAbCb8nOERLVMR1oUjyz/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550M Mortar193https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NNz6bthD_YfWDa9TCBA_M9KSq-kj7vGG/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550M BazookaA82https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vTAXVKXOxGeaEGxwMtNcPNbz-9WRWRuR/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550 TorpedoH52https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rhSw9YsC8m2T7uYy5s1hRApcsoTA8bgp/view?usp=sharing
MAG B550 TomahawkA83https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c4UDvcPBoN37OOWrEOAMHWGZew-gtFYl/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO-VDH WiFi292https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g7IKYYhDLx879oWKvs2aYAbtPbNSaHQG/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO-VDH WiFi (CEC)H11https://drive.google.com/file/d/18ClMv-60rkcXfdhnrRRA96F0vF5MSHrv/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO-VDH WiFi292https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xsEgpguVcZwwbDsao6dV-3TteTI0OyJ4/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO-VDH292https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rBTUgZodHj9L2jr_Exctj3_6pHuUxIei/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO262https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FmGkQ0dDsPxb7_wrbFnRPpvX6kFrAVjr/view?usp=sharing
B550M PRO-DASH372https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xt147saw5IedlGOf8tHilRuRoUF_prXR/view?usp=sharing
B550A-PROA83https://drive.google.com/file/d/13qq5DFgSOQzcrXYXTmOYfbCOFZXc5R4J/view?usp=sharing
B550-A PRO (CEC)H12https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ugYYkOfBxghjGFY_Z27pVwKXO4W1Yu7d/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B450 Motherboards)

Motherboard NameBIOS VersionDownload Link
B450M-X3D1https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D0wJ9jd-qj26vh0HwTQD_PRZXKzKS2bA/view?usp=sharing
B450M-A PRO Max3D1https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HVgWKPbMm_QZtUBjAFrlNy55O99Ju5gS/view?usp=sharing
B450M PRO-VDH MaxBD1https://drive.google.com/file/d/17plihVEg_sURohbsI91Z_xXB16_PbEql/view?usp=sharing
B450M PRO-M2 MaxAE1https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tjqC9ElEn6P49Ghgbw55CzW_SwUWvqtF/view?usp=sharing
B450M Mortar Max2E2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zVcqd7tAB30xSrOdpLLARxJUHrZ9lVFo/view?usp=sharing
B450M Bazooka Max WiFi171https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PgPmeLwUpj6pXr2UzSoZWq1nTv6Q76uF/view?usp=sharing
B450I Gaming PLUS Max WiFiB61https://drive.google.com/file/d/12Xafvr5bVHYKo_Fi5u03Z7Z6YJOBqaMa/view?usp=sharing
B450-A PRO MaxME2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAL88rPXWmYpR9Rtr6zNLX4WZNXMkYdM/view?usp=sharing
B450 Tomahawk Max IIH62https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KzGwzwiNhQGuHJHLna0JJ44w3_D1VI52/view?usp=sharing
B450 Tomahawk Max3C2https://drive.google.com/file/d/19A7JOx4VmNcoptTaU9lnoysFOLPCI-RZ/view?usp=sharing
B450 Gaming Pro Carbon Max WiFi282https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yt-enqYPgjlEKf05NPLsshopt2yL6cLf/view?usp=sharing
B450 Gaming PLUS MaxHD2https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J70_xxs93VQQPvApUp95MVNxGLnct7yM/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (A520 Motherboards)

Motherboard NameBIOS VersionDownload Link
MAG A520M VectorA92https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ge-RmERxP1RwhDffeRHiPuT624z_4pMl/view?usp=sharing
MAG A520M Bazooka WiFiA34https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BalMbaefD_cPFZ2Tp7nyFE8bUlLjg55y/view?usp=sharing
A520M PRO-VHA52https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YPE6Wihx-zOI-baiVlSXd8XkqYdRnJ4p/view?usp=sharing
A520M PRO-VDH134https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UlIioD5VkZ6nFjpmY_w6HaNDURYMxna/view?usp=sharing
A520M PRO-C Dash172https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GxpnEUjlYVMlSSukurwxlq58Ojy_vCL1/view?usp=sharing
A520M PRO192https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yP_sUTVdI9ExhXH_zFP6gjrOp1DArLbK/view?usp=sharing

The remaining 500 and 400 series motherboards will also receive the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware update in the following weeks to get those PC users ready for the launch of Windows 11. It is definitely advised to update your motherboard if you are planning to run the upcoming Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. We will update this post once more BIOS rolls out begin.

