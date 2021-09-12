MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware To Even More X570, B550, X470, B450 & A520 Motherboards

Following this week's AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware release, MSI has added even more X570, B550, A520, X470 & B450 motherboards to its support list. The new BIOS is now being rolled out for almost the entire MSI 500 & 400 series motherboard lineup.

The last rollout was specific to the B550 & B450 motherboards but MSI has decided to open up the BETA BIOS for almost the entirety of their 500 & 400 series motherboards including the X570, X470, B550, B450, and A520 series.

According to MSI, the major changes that the new AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware adds is first of all the update to the new firmware which also updates the SMU firmware for AMD's Ryzen CPUs including Vermeer (Ryzen 5000), Cezanne (Ryzen 5000G) and Picasso (Ryzen 3000G). Additionally, it also enables TPM by default on the listed motherboards which means that users will be able to get Windows 11 installed and running on their systems through the fTPM functionality on MSI B550 & B450 motherboards.

What's new:

1. Update to COMBOAM4v2PI 1.2.0.4

2. SMU firmware updated for AMD Vermeer, Cezanne and Picasso

3. TPM enabled by default

For those of you who are rocking the MSI 500 and 400 series motherboards, you can grab the latest BIOS (AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4) for your motherboards from the following links (Note: Following links are provided by MSI itself and link back to their Google Drive repository):

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X570 Motherboards)

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link PRESTIGE X570 Creation 1F2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dd0zsAhIYMkwui2MZ3qZkz25_eNx-_Gf/view?usp=sharing MEG X570 GODLIKE 1F3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/11NkuZAQViDEu45pIdp23Sv1jFW0C7U6I/view?usp=sharing MEG X570 ACE 1G3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bHOtn1WWn4BXh0AZFd5sBy6fxxgFXP5a/view?usp=sharing MEG X570 Unify AB2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X3NbojmZJq0XwV975iSjPgd1X5l6UBCF/view?usp=sharing MPG X570 Gaming PRO Carbon WiFi 1E3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f4g28qDLcDT1nh9tfdela7tp6ruO_T1e/view?usp=sharing MPG X570 Gaming EDGE WiFi 1G2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W_rpgxTDrfjMz2f9IXjQ63f7tON0rRBo/view?usp=sharing MPG X570 Gaming PLUS AF2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KqCFJRb6bd7aPIr_WRd3428Q9yNEgCCE/view?usp=sharing MAG X570 Tomahawk 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IcffCEcqTurTf5q2dSjqWD8Tmvi4fo_x/view?usp=sharing X570-A PRO HF2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pTnyW__H9QCOTQhGUZF7fyADDvW1hK88/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (X470 Motherboards)

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link X470 Gaming Pro MAX MB1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/14PqrP0WfqftluBGAdU7cN9gkjUdeWTZ6/view?usp=sharing X470 Gaming Plus MAX HD1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wzlafU2s7AuGVu2l2unuqA3HIH2Dk8NL/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B550 Motherboards)

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link MEG B550 Unify-X A43 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hph47tDCrOBHXLOtk_cuv06adfKaG2ba/view?usp=sharing MEG B550 Unify 144 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_IwmxvHQAeuTOuok3-N4fskVSWlvBG4k/view?usp=sharing MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pWkyPhEJWqa-PEKs0k3bQ0T2U-RIplKQ/view?usp=sharing MPG B550I Gaming Edge Max WiFi 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/14YTH1D1eBXLu38tukUlncLDzEEnuDRlM/view?usp=sharing MPG B550 Gaming Plus 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Emu2xSoLS_mUp0QOObkTfIY4XtAlyFrX/view?usp=sharing MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iXBFSRGM86FaqIL8eD5epN5XrT17KheD/view?usp=sharing MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi 182 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1km-DHYbA_Lp4RjrdZVycQH6qNihw6jjr/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M Vector B62 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jK-At12JxQM81ZKnswGtL4oH28gvGQp3/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M Mortar WiFi 193 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8HGpzA0YqC-kAbCb8nOERLVMR1oUjyz/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M Mortar 193 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NNz6bthD_YfWDa9TCBA_M9KSq-kj7vGG/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M Bazooka A82 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vTAXVKXOxGeaEGxwMtNcPNbz-9WRWRuR/view?usp=sharing MAG B550 Torpedo H52 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rhSw9YsC8m2T7uYy5s1hRApcsoTA8bgp/view?usp=sharing MAG B550 Tomahawk A83 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c4UDvcPBoN37OOWrEOAMHWGZew-gtFYl/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO-VDH WiFi 292 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g7IKYYhDLx879oWKvs2aYAbtPbNSaHQG/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO-VDH WiFi (CEC) H11 https://drive.google.com/file/d/18ClMv-60rkcXfdhnrRRA96F0vF5MSHrv/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO-VDH WiFi 292 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xsEgpguVcZwwbDsao6dV-3TteTI0OyJ4/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO-VDH 292 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rBTUgZodHj9L2jr_Exctj3_6pHuUxIei/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO 262 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FmGkQ0dDsPxb7_wrbFnRPpvX6kFrAVjr/view?usp=sharing B550M PRO-DASH 372 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xt147saw5IedlGOf8tHilRuRoUF_prXR/view?usp=sharing B550A-PRO A83 https://drive.google.com/file/d/13qq5DFgSOQzcrXYXTmOYfbCOFZXc5R4J/view?usp=sharing B550-A PRO (CEC) H12 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ugYYkOfBxghjGFY_Z27pVwKXO4W1Yu7d/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (B450 Motherboards)

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link B450M-X 3D1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D0wJ9jd-qj26vh0HwTQD_PRZXKzKS2bA/view?usp=sharing B450M-A PRO Max 3D1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HVgWKPbMm_QZtUBjAFrlNy55O99Ju5gS/view?usp=sharing B450M PRO-VDH Max BD1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/17plihVEg_sURohbsI91Z_xXB16_PbEql/view?usp=sharing B450M PRO-M2 Max AE1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tjqC9ElEn6P49Ghgbw55CzW_SwUWvqtF/view?usp=sharing B450M Mortar Max 2E2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zVcqd7tAB30xSrOdpLLARxJUHrZ9lVFo/view?usp=sharing B450M Bazooka Max WiFi 171 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PgPmeLwUpj6pXr2UzSoZWq1nTv6Q76uF/view?usp=sharing B450I Gaming PLUS Max WiFi B61 https://drive.google.com/file/d/12Xafvr5bVHYKo_Fi5u03Z7Z6YJOBqaMa/view?usp=sharing B450-A PRO Max ME2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAL88rPXWmYpR9Rtr6zNLX4WZNXMkYdM/view?usp=sharing B450 Tomahawk Max II H62 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KzGwzwiNhQGuHJHLna0JJ44w3_D1VI52/view?usp=sharing B450 Tomahawk Max 3C2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/19A7JOx4VmNcoptTaU9lnoysFOLPCI-RZ/view?usp=sharing B450 Gaming Pro Carbon Max WiFi 282 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yt-enqYPgjlEKf05NPLsshopt2yL6cLf/view?usp=sharing B450 Gaming PLUS Max HD2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J70_xxs93VQQPvApUp95MVNxGLnct7yM/view?usp=sharing

MSI AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware Update (A520 Motherboards)

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link MAG A520M Vector A92 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ge-RmERxP1RwhDffeRHiPuT624z_4pMl/view?usp=sharing MAG A520M Bazooka WiFi A34 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BalMbaefD_cPFZ2Tp7nyFE8bUlLjg55y/view?usp=sharing A520M PRO-VH A52 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YPE6Wihx-zOI-baiVlSXd8XkqYdRnJ4p/view?usp=sharing A520M PRO-VDH 134 https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UlIioD5VkZ6nFjpmY_w6HaNDURYMxna/view?usp=sharing A520M PRO-C Dash 172 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GxpnEUjlYVMlSSukurwxlq58Ojy_vCL1/view?usp=sharing A520M PRO 192 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yP_sUTVdI9ExhXH_zFP6gjrOp1DArLbK/view?usp=sharing