MSI First To Release AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware For B550 & B450 Motherboards – Updated SMU & TPM Enabled By Default For Windows 11

MSI is the first motherboard manufacturer to release the latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware for its B550 and B450 motherboards. The motherboard vendor announced the release of the BIOS firmware today along with the added changes.

According to MSI, the latest AMD COMBOAM4v2PI 1.2.0.4 BIOS Firmware is now rolling out to its B550 and B450 motherboards. Initially, seven motherboards of which five are B550 and two are B450 variants will be receiving the BIOS update. The MSI B550 & B450 board models include the following:

MEG B550 UNIFY

MEG B550 UNIFY-X

MAG B550 TOMAHAWK

MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI

MAG B550M MORTAR

B450 TOMAHAWK MAX

B450 TOMAHAWK MAX II

According to MSI, the major changes that the new AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware adds is first of all the update to the new firmware which also updates the SMU firmware for AMD's Ryzen CPUs including Vermeer (Ryzen 5000), Cezanne (Ryzen 5000G) and Picasso (Ryzen 3000G). Additionally, it also enables TPM by default on the listed motherboards which means that users will be able to get Windows 11 installed and running on their systems through the fTPM functionality on MSI B550 & B450 motherboards.

What's new:

1. Update to COMBOAM4v2PI 1.2.0.4

2. SMU firmware updated for Vermeer, Cezanne and Picasso

3. TPM enabled by default

For those of you who are rocking the above-mentioned motherboards, you can grab the latest BIOS (AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4) for MSI's B550 and B450 motherboards from the following links:

MSI B550 & B450 (AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 Firmware) BIOS Download Links:

Motherboard Name BIOS Version Download Link MEG B550 UNIFY 144 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vo49_vOrvN1GbzZKtKfEGb2Q0zIqbrt4/view?usp=sharing MEG B550 UNIFY-X A43 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AsRje0_l5xIPEuDFlADuLCauCWbKaoIQ/view?usp=sharing MAG B550 TOMAHAWK A83 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f5MBHinHxAcw99EEKFpE35sc_5aZZQ3O/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI 193 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_xDakCDA3K6C7mJC2dvaLMdRVEQ3jFOj/view?usp=sharing MAG B550M MORTAR 193 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WuKGUr38gbRo-ME0KDFSascN8zuFv-25/view?usp=sharing B450 TOMAHAWK MAX 3C2 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FwoG4eaT5Sv9z35FpDCKmTzWYz5zV42O/view?usp=sharing B450 TOMAHAWK MAX II H62 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EMKfh0pYMXf-9EYFg9hWPbWbQ8i3CTis/view?usp=sharing

MSI has stated that the rest of their lineup which includes the X570, X470, B450 motherboards will also receive the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.4 BIOS firmware update in the following weeks to get those PC users ready for the launch of Windows 11. It is definitely advised to update your motherboard if you are planning to run the upcoming Microsoft Windows 11 operating system.