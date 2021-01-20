MSI Readies Crypto Mining GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is soon going to get mining-specific variants by major manufacturers. MSI is one of those manufacturers as its mining GeForce RTX 30 lineup has appeared within EEC's database.

AIBs Preparing Crypto-Mining Specific GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards?

The cryptocurrency market has been a roller-coaster ride over the past few weeks, it has seen both highs and lows but there is demand coming from within the sector for more graphics cards. NVIDIA may have sold a large inventory of its Ampere GPUs directly to retailers but manufacturers are also following a similar suit.

NVIDIA AIBs Silently Reintroducing GeForce RTX 2060 & RTX 2060 SUPER Graphics Cards To DIY & OEM Segments, Pricing Close To RTX 3070

MSI has been spotted submitting two brand new crypto-mining graphics cards over at EEC. These cards include the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Miner which comes in both standard & factory overclocked variants. The graphics cards are based on the GA104-200-A1 GPU which features 4864 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory that runs across a 256-bit bus interface at a rated clock speed of 14.0 Gbps. The card has a rated TDP of 200W and retails for $399 US however we don't know the prices for the mining-specific variants yet.

With a custom power limit of 120W, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti can deliver a mining hash rate of around 50-60 MH/s. Since the graphics card is available in better quantities than the higher-end GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 models, there's a good reason why the RTX 3060 Ti is going to be a popular product in the mining segment.

There's no word on when the two mining models will get released in the market but AIBs like MSI will try to take benefit of the situation while the mining craze is still hot. We have already seen just how crazy some miners have gone with the recent spree, putting a rig together with a total of 78 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, more on that here.

News Source: Harukaze5719