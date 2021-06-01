MSI has officially taken the lid of its brand new X570S motherboards which will offer silent PCH cooling, better I/O, and improved designs compared to existing X570 chipset-based boards. MSI announced the MAG motherboards first and will soon be followed by MPG & MEG variants too.

MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk WiFi MAX & X570S Torpedo MAX Motherboards Unveiled, MPG & MEG High-End Series Teased Too

In the previous leak, we reported that MSI was working on at least 8 new X570S refresh boards including the X570S Gaming Carbon Max WiFi which we also gave a little teaser over here. The motherboards include:

MEG X570S GODLIKE MAX

MEG X570S ACE MAX

MEG X570S UNIFY-X MAX

MPG X570S GAMING CARBON MAX WIFI

MPG X570S GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI

MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI

MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX

X570S PRO-MAX WIFI

X570S-A PRO MAX

MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk WiFi Max Motherboard

Starting off with the MSI X570S Tomahawk Max, we are looking at a slightly refreshed design scheme with the major change being the passive cooled X570 PCH. The motherboard still carries the same number of I/O and heatsinks but one thing that might have seen another slight update is the CPU power delivery. We don't have exact information at the moment but it does look like it has been modified just a slight bit to provide better-overclocking support on AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop line of processors.

MSI MAG X570S Torpedo Max Motherboard

Moving over the MSI X570S Torpedo Max, here we are looking at a brand new product within the X570 lineup from MSI. The B550 lineup did include a Torpedo variant but that comes nothing close to the new variant pictured here. MSI is using the new blue and black aesthetics which offers a nice touch and it looks like the motherboard is a slightly lower-tier design of the Tomahawk which retains the power delivery solution but lacks a couple of I/O and also features one less M.2 heatsink.

The MSI X570S Torpedo Max should offer similar performance at a lower price point which is always good for consumers.

MSI also teased its flagship X570S product, the MEG GODLIKE MAX which will also be launching in the coming quarter. Expect these motherboards in the sub $200 US category when they launch in the coming weeks.