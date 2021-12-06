MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE Behemoth Motherboard Pictured, A True Flagship Design For Intel’s Alder Lake Desktop CPUs

After giving you the first look and teaser of the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE, the motherboard seems to have leaked out by the first reviewers who got it.

MSI's Behemoth, The MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard, Arrives In The Hands of First Reviewers

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE comes in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square.

In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink. There's also a huge 3.5" Touch LCD panel right next to the DDR5 DIMM slots making it as large as the first iPhone. The LCD panel will display useful metrics such as core clocks, temperatures, voltage readings and can be further customized through MSI's Dragon app. A new feature is that the whole LCD panel can be removed from the motherboard and set up somewhere else inside the PC which could be a useful design for many.

In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.





There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports while expansion slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will be shipping with the new Gen 5 AIC which will add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection.

The motherboard also features a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO that include both, 10GbE and 2.5GbE LAN ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and dual Mini-DP ports. The rear IO panel also features Clear CMOS and BIOS Flashback buttons. With all these features, the motherboard is expected to cost above the $1000 US price range so we will make sure to provide you with more information in the coming days. Reviewers kit will include the motherboard, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Kingston Fury memory and the an MSI MEG S360 AIO liquid cooler.

News Source: HXL