MSI Launches A Stealthy All-Black GeForce RTX 3090 Ti BLACK TRIO Graphics Card, Priced Below MSRP at $1900 US

MSI Gives The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti A Stealthy Look With Its Brand New 'Black Trio' Custom Graphics Card Design

All-black and stealthy graphics cards are becoming more common in the custom DIY marketplace. AMD recently introduced its Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 refresh which features an all-black reference design and there have been new takes of such designs in the custom solution market too. Now MSI has come up with a brand new design for its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card known as the Black Trio.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio features the same Tri-Frozr cooler used on the Gaming Trio series but in an all-black color theme. The silver shrouds are replaced with a matte black texture & they have also rid the card of Mystic Light RGBs which gives it a cleaner look and makes it feel a lot like the MSI Unify series lineup. The card also comes with a matte black PCB while the card retains its triple-slot and triple-fan cooling configuration. Underneath the card is a massive heatsink that includes several heat pipes leading into large aluminum fin blocks.

Some of the main features of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio card include:

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

1860 MHz / 21 Gbps

24GB GDDR6X

DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a)

HDMI x 1 (Supports 4K 120Hz HDR, 8K 60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in HDMI 2.1)

TRI FROZR 2 Thermal Design

TORX Fan 4.0: A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure. Core Pipe: Precision-crafted heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink.

Precision-crafted heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink. Airflow Control: Don't sweat it, Airflow Control guides the air to exactly where it needs to be for maximum cooling.

MSI Center

The exclusive MSI Center software lets you monitor, tweak and optimize MSI products in real-time.

In terms of specifications, the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Black Trio will retain the same GA102 GPU config of 10752 CUDA cores clocked at up to 1860 MHz boost clocks, 24 GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps across a 384-bit bus for over 1 TB/s bandwidth, a 450W TGP & a single 16-pin power connector to boot the whole thing up. Display outputs also include the standard tripe DP & single HDMI configuration.

The pricing for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio card is very reasonable at 256,300 Japanese Yen which converts to $1910 US, that's $90 US lower than the $1999 US MSRP and is reflective that the days of graphics cards being overpriced above their MSRP is far gone.