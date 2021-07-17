MSI Launches New Mobile Workstations, Latest NVIDIA RTX Graphics Onboard

MSI has recently announced the release of new mobile workstations as well as relaunches of previous models with NVIDIA Studio-verified RTX Graphics line included. Those models being re-released are the MSI Creator Z16, the Creator M16, and the Creator 17.

The newest workstations will allow more power and performance for those individuals looking for an on-the-go experience to enhance and allow a greater form of efficiency wherever the user needs to perform.

MSI is currently launching:

MSI WF Series - an "ideal option for business people and aspiring creatives who need powerful workstation performance without the steep price tag." The 15.6 inch WF series retails between $1499 for the WF66 and $1599 for the WF76.

MSI WS Series - The WS series "blends portability and performance in a sleek, stylish design," featuring a black chassis, 4K mini-LED HDR1000-certified display, allowing advanced control for imagery such as shadows and highlights to add an additional level of realism. With a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch version, the WS series have NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 Laptop GPUs and 11th gen Intel® Core i9 processors installed and a supercharged battery at 99.9 Whr, with Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. The WS66 will retail for $2599.

MSI WE Series - The WE76 is a high-performing mobile workstation, with NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 Laptop GPU and 11th gen Intel® Core i9 processor built-in. Along with their in-house Cooler Boost 5 allows for efficient cooling, it houses a FHD camera for high quality video calls, and a 4K display with 100% AdobeRGB color gamut coverage and Delta E<2, which is "calibrated in the factory and verified by Calman." Retail price of the WE76 is $2699.

Source: MSI