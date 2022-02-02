MSI Intros SPATIUM M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs: Up To 3600 MB/s Read, 3000 MB/s Write Speeds & DRAM-Less Design
MSI has further expanded its SPATIUM SSD lineup with the addition of the new M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs which are aimed at the mainstream segment.
Press Release: MSI is announcing the launch of a new Gen4 PCIe NVMe model to its SSD category - SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2. This new product allows MSI to continue to refine its identity as a high-performance PC brand and grow its product ecosystem by expanding SPATIUM, our high-performance storage category. Our SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that delivers the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers.
SPATIUM M450 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 3600 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB. M450 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
|SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 250GB
|SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 500GB
|SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB
|MODEL NAME
|SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2
|CAPACITY
|250GB
|500GB
|1TB
|CONTROLLER
|PHISON E19T
|FLASH MEMORY
|3D NAND
|FORM FACTOR
|M.2 2280
|INTERFACE
|PCIe Gen4x4, NVMe 1.4
|COMPATIBILITY
|PCIe Gen4 / Gen3 / Gen2 / Gen1
|DIMENSIONS
|80.00mm (L) x 22.00mm (W) x 2.15mm (H)
|SEQUENTIAL READ UP TO (MB/S)
|3500
|3600
|3600
|SEQUENTIAL WRITE UP TO (MB/S)
|1200
|2300
|3000
|RANDOM READ 4KB UP TO (IOPS)
|150,000
|300,000
|420,000
|RANDOM WRITE 4KB UP TO (IOPS)
|300,000
|550,000
|550,000
|MAXIMUM OPERATING POWER (W)
|3.4
|3.4
|4.0
|IDLE POWER PS3 (MW)
|40
|LOW POWER L1.2 (MW)
|5
|OPERATING TEMPERATURES
|0°C – 70°C
|STORAGE TEMPERATURES
|-40°C – 85°C
|TERABYTES WRITTEN (TBW)
|150
|300
|600
|MEANTIME BETWEEN FAILURE (MTBF)
|Up to 1,500,000 Hours
|LIMITED WARRANTY
|5 Years, or the coverage for the maximum TBW as stated, whichever comes first.
|ADVANCED FEATURES
|TRIM (Performance Optimization, OS support required)
SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology)
LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) ECC Algorithm
End to End Data Path Protection
APST (Autonomous Power State Transition)
TCG Pyrite (Encryption, Data Security)
Currently, there's no word on the pricing but retail availability beings this quarter and we will be providing more information on these soon.
