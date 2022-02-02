MSI Intros SPATIUM M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs: Up To 3600 MB/s Read, 3000 MB/s Write Speeds & DRAM-Less Design

MSI has further expanded its SPATIUM SSD lineup with the addition of the new M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs which are aimed at the mainstream segment.

MSI SPATIUM Goes Mainstream With M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs: Up To 1 TB Capacities, 3600 MB/s Read Speeds & DRAM-Less Design

Press Release: MSI is announcing the launch of a new Gen4 PCIe NVMe model to its SSD category - SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2. This new product allows MSI to continue to refine its identity as a high-performance PC brand and grow its product ecosystem by expanding SPATIUM, our high-performance storage category. Our SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that delivers the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers.

SPATIUM M450 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 3600 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB. M450 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.

SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 250GB SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 500GB SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB MODEL NAME SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 CAPACITY 250GB 500GB 1TB CONTROLLER PHISON E19T FLASH MEMORY 3D NAND FORM FACTOR M.2 2280 INTERFACE PCIe Gen4x4, NVMe 1.4 COMPATIBILITY PCIe Gen4 / Gen3 / Gen2 / Gen1 DIMENSIONS 80.00mm (L) x 22.00mm (W) x 2.15mm (H) SEQUENTIAL READ UP TO (MB/S) 3500 3600 3600 SEQUENTIAL WRITE UP TO (MB/S) 1200 2300 3000 RANDOM READ 4KB UP TO (IOPS) 150,000 300,000 420,000 RANDOM WRITE 4KB UP TO (IOPS) 300,000 550,000 550,000 MAXIMUM OPERATING POWER (W) 3.4 3.4 4.0 IDLE POWER PS3 (MW) 40 LOW POWER L1.2 (MW) 5 OPERATING TEMPERATURES 0°C – 70°C STORAGE TEMPERATURES -40°C – 85°C TERABYTES WRITTEN (TBW) 150 300 600 MEANTIME BETWEEN FAILURE (MTBF) Up to 1,500,000 Hours LIMITED WARRANTY 5 Years, or the coverage for the maximum TBW as stated, whichever comes first. ADVANCED FEATURES TRIM (Performance Optimization, OS support required)

SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology)

LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) ECC Algorithm

End to End Data Path Protection

APST (Autonomous Power State Transition)

TCG Pyrite (Encryption, Data Security)











Currently, there's no word on the pricing but retail availability beings this quarter and we will be providing more information on these soon.