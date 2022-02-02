  ⋮  

MSI Intros SPATIUM M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs: Up To 3600 MB/s Read, 3000 MB/s Write Speeds & DRAM-Less Design

By Hassan Mujtaba
MSI has further expanded its SPATIUM SSD lineup with the addition of the new M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs which are aimed at the mainstream segment.

Press Release: MSI is announcing the launch of a new Gen4 PCIe NVMe model to its SSD category - SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2. This new product allows MSI to continue to refine its identity as a high-performance PC brand and grow its product ecosystem by expanding SPATIUM, our high-performance storage category. Our SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that delivers the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers.

SPATIUM M450 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 3600 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB. M450 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.

SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 250GB SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 500GB SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB
MODEL NAME SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2
CAPACITY 250GB 500GB 1TB
CONTROLLER PHISON E19T
FLASH MEMORY 3D NAND
FORM FACTOR M.2 2280
INTERFACE PCIe Gen4x4, NVMe 1.4
COMPATIBILITY PCIe Gen4 / Gen3 / Gen2 / Gen1
DIMENSIONS 80.00mm (L) x 22.00mm (W) x 2.15mm (H)
SEQUENTIAL READ UP TO (MB/S) 3500 3600 3600
SEQUENTIAL WRITE UP TO (MB/S) 1200 2300 3000
RANDOM READ 4KB UP TO (IOPS) 150,000 300,000 420,000
RANDOM WRITE 4KB UP TO (IOPS) 300,000 550,000 550,000
MAXIMUM OPERATING POWER (W) 3.4 3.4 4.0
IDLE POWER PS3 (MW) 40
LOW POWER L1.2 (MW) 5
OPERATING TEMPERATURES 0°C – 70°C
STORAGE TEMPERATURES -40°C – 85°C
TERABYTES WRITTEN (TBW) 150 300 600
MEANTIME BETWEEN FAILURE (MTBF) Up to 1,500,000 Hours
LIMITED WARRANTY 5 Years, or the coverage for the maximum TBW as stated, whichever comes first.
ADVANCED FEATURES TRIM (Performance Optimization, OS support required)
SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology)
LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) ECC Algorithm
End to End Data Path Protection
APST (Autonomous Power State Transition)
TCG Pyrite (Encryption, Data Security)
Currently, there's no word on the pricing but retail availability beings this quarter and we will be providing more information on these soon.

