MSI Intros First Intel Arc A380 Low Profile Graphics Card, Designed For Prebuilt Systems

MSI has launched its first Intel Arc A380 graphics card which also happens to be the first Low-Profile design.

MSI's Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Is The First To Launch In Low-Profile Form Factor

The launch of MSI's Intel Arc A380 graphics card makes it the third manufacturer to offer an Intel Arc GPU within its discrete graphics lineup. The Intel Arc A380 graphics card from MSI sticks with the reference specifications in a custom low-profile form factor. The card features a custom PCB designed specifically for SFF (Small Form Factor) PCs. So far, we have seen Arc AIB designs from GUNNIR and ASRock.

The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs clocked at 2000 MHz. The card comes rated with a 75W TDP, a 350W PSU requirement, and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards with a data transfer rate of 15.5 Gbps, offering up to 185 GB/s of bandwidth, and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 172 x 75 x 38 mm.

Talking about the card itself, it looks to support a tiny cooler with a black color shroud that houses two small fans, each with 11-blades. These push air towards the internal heatsink which is made up of several aluminum heatsinks. The MSI Intel Arc A380 graphics card is only available with a full PC so you'll end up paying around 3899 RMB or around $550 US for an entry-level configuration that gets you the card with a Core i3-10105F CPU, H510M Bomber DDR4 motherboard, 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD, a MAG A550BN PSU and all of this put inside the MSI MAG Laevatein 100L case.

The listing of the MSI Intel Arc A380 graphics card also seems to end current rumors that the AIB wouldn't offer any Intel Arc graphics cards. With that said, there's also the Arc A310 which will be offered with MSI's Pre-built PCs.

News Source: Videocardz