MSI Gives GeForce RTX 4090 A Classy Makeover With New SUPRIM X Classic Variant

MSI has decided to offer a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with the classic SUPRIM cooler known as the SUPRIM X Classic.

MSI Goes The Classy Route With Its GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X Classic Custom Graphics Cards

MSI has an interesting idea to reuse its previous-gen coolers with newer cards. The company has already announced its Radeon RX 7900 Gaming Trio Classic cards which utilize the previous Trio coolers and for the RTX 4090, the company seems to be offering the card in a variant that utilizes the 1st Gen SUPRIM cooler. Both cards are listed on MSI's Chinese webpage:

The MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X Classic is just as big as ever with a heavier and bigger cooler that weighs 2.4kg versus the 2.16kg of the new design while measuring 7.8cm wide versus 7.1cm on the newer variant. The previous SUPRIM X cooler used the Torx Fan 2.0 and Tri Frozr 2S design whereas the newer models use the Torx Fan 4.0 and Tri Frozr 3S design. We have used both cards, the new and old SUPRIM X variants, and we know that the differences between these models are not a whole lot besides some visual changes and the way the heatsink is made.

As for the specs, since both SUPRIM X heatsinks are very capable, MSI retains the same boost clocks of 2640 MHz but the TDP is yet to be confirmed. It is likely to remain the same which peaks out at a 530W power limit and is delivered by a single 16-pin connector.

Both cards have a dual BIOS switch and feature a full-length backplate with a 3.8-slot design. Now, MSI might offer better prices on its Classic GeForce RTX 4090 variants which would make SUPRIM X look like even better value compared to ASUS's ROG STRIX lineup while delivering the same cool temperatures and low-noise levels which we have come to love with MSI's SUPRIM X series of graphics cards.

News Sources: Harukaze5719, Videocardz