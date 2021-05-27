MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X And VENTUS 3X Feature GDDR6X, Box Art Leaked

Another day, another leak by Videocardz. The box art and graphics card design for MSI's upcoming RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X and VENTUS 3X has leaked out. A lot of the specifications and details had already been leaked previously through a Micron document but they have now been more or less confirmed thanks to WhyCry.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB And RTX 3070 Ti 8GB ‘SUPRIM’ Series GPUs Leaked, Landing In June?

MSI is looking to launch two variants of the RTX 3070 Ti: SUPRIM X and Ventus 3X. Both will have roughly the same design as the RTX 3070 in terms of aesthetics and feature the G104-400 GPU wigh 6144 CUDA cores. The GPU will be mated to 8GB of GDDR6X memory (the non-Ti variant only supports GDDR6).As far as other differences go, the Ventus 3X will have a clock speed of 1800 MHz and a TDP of 290W. The card will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors.

Videocardz has also previously leaked the product information page of MSI's SUPRIM series and it ended the memory debate once and for all. The RTX 3080 Ti constitutes a significant upgrade over the RTX 3080 (it is basically a slighlty cut RTX 3090) at 10240 cores. The RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand, offers a slight upgrade over the RTX 3070.

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and have 6144 CUDA cores divided into 48 GPU clusters. This means it has exactly 2 more clusters than its non-Ti variant and 20 less than the RTX 3080. It will feature 48 RT cores (cor comparison the RTX 3080 has 68) which is also 2 more than the RTX 3070 and 20 less than the RTX 3080. ROPs will be 96 for this segment of NVIDIA's lineup and the clock speed is yet to be confirmed. It will feature a 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps. It is currently scheduled for release in May 2021 alongside the RTX 3080 Ti but this could change considering the volatile supply situation.

Interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti is positioned as something of a replacement of the RTX 3070 because it's not *that* powerful compared to its namesake. With just a difference of 2 GPU clusters, there's only so much performance to be gained. The RTX 3080 Ti on the other hand rocks a massive difference when compared to its namesake.

The RTX 3080 Ti has 12 more GPU clusters compared to the RTX 3080 for a total of 10240 cores (2 less than the RTX 3090). It has 80 RT cores and 112 ROPs. It will be coupled with a 12 GB GDDR6X vRAM buffer and a 384-bit bus for a total of 912 GB/s. It is clearly a monster of a card and from the specifications, it appears to be a very slightly, less-powerful, replacement of the RTX 3090 and the true flagship of NVIDIA's ampere lineup.

Both of these graphic cards are currently expected to be announced on May 31 with a launch expected by 10th June. It would also be very interesting to see how much NVIDIA cripples mining performance on these cards. If they manage to cripple it to a large enough extent, we might just see these cards available for close to MSRP from AIB and retail partners although I wouldn't hold my breath about it.