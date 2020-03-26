MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of a trio of gaming monitors, including the MSI Optix MAG251RX Esports gaming monitor. The ultimate esports display, Optix MAG251RX is a 24.5-inch IPS monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time panel, and a plethora of technologies that deliver a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

MSI Launches High-Performance, Esports Grade Monitor Lineup With A 240MHz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time

MSI’s Optix MAG251RX is a VESA Certified DisplayHDRTM 400 monitor, a verification only given to high-performance monitors and displays based on color gamut accuracy, luminance, and more. HDR400 monitors deliver better contrast and colors at higher refresh rates, increasing its ability to handle a wide range of applications, from gaming, movies, and content creation.

Optix MAG251RX gaming monitor can be connected via Type-C ports, comes with Mystic Light for personalization, and is equipped with Gaming OSD APP 2.0 software, giving gamers the ability to control the display with a software window, change display settings and program hotkeys while gaming.

MSI’s Optix G241 and Optix G271 gaming monitors offer an unparalleled combination of performance and value with AMD’s FreeSync technology. FreeSync technology automatically syncs the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU, eliminating screen tearing or stuttering for ultra-smooth and lag-free visuals. Both monitors also have Wide Color Gamut, displaying more vivid, refined and realistic gameplay colors for maximum immersion.





MSI’s newest gaming monitors showcase a frameless, sleek design and are equipped with features to reduce eyestrain, including Night Vision, which amplifies details in dark areas of the screen without brightening the entire screen. Other characteristics include Anti-flicker and blue light reduction to ensure seamless and comfortable graphics, and a 178-degree viewing angle for an optimal visual experience.

The new monitors are available on Amazon. The MSI Optix MAG251RX is now available for $359.99. The Optix G241 is available on Amazon $169.99. The Optix G271 is available on Newegg for $239.99.