MSI Enters The 1000W PSU Segment With Its Latest MPG A1000G 80 Plus Gold Certified Unit

MSI has announced the launch of its first 1000W PSU, the MPG A1000G, which is an 80 Plus Gold Certified Unit for high-performance PCs.

MSI's First 1000W PSU Launched: MPG A1000G 80 Plus Gold Certified With 12V & 83.3A Output

As the demand for power continues to increase in the high-end PC segment, MSI has decided to launch its first 1000W PSU, the MPG A1000G. This PSU is designed with core enthusiasts & high-performance gamers in mind. For starters, the PSU is 80 Plus Golde Certified & comes equipped with 100% Japanese capacitors that are rated to run optimally up to 105C.

MSI Next-Gen Summit E16 Flip EVO Laptop To Couple Alder Lake Intel Core i7-12700H CPU With Arc A370M Discrete GPU

In addition to that, the MSI MPG A1000G comes with a single-rail design, providing single-rail power through five of its connectors that are dedicated for CPU and PCIe power. The fully modular design helps with cable management and there are 4 connectors for Peripheral & SATA devices. The PSU also comes with a Zero Fan button on the back next to the power button which allows the fan to operate at 0 RPM when the TDP is below 40%. For 12V, the PSU delivers 83.3A of power for a total of 1000W. It comes with all the latest protection features such as OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP & UVP.

The whole unit comes in a very compact package with dimensions of 150mm x150mm x86mm. The full list of features can be seen below for the MSI MPG A1000G PSU:

Supports the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Full modular cable design

Flat cable equipment

80 Plus Gold certified for high efficiency

100% all Japanese 105 o Ccapacitor

Ccapacitor Active PFC design

Industrial level protection with OVP,OCP,OPP,OTP, SCP,UVP

LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module design













MSI is specifically mentioning NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series GPU support with this PSU and we have also heard that it will be bundled with the Founders Edition Gen 5 connector though that is something that remains to be seen.