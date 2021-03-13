MSI Announces the Optix MAG272CQP Gaming Monitor

MSI has announced the Optix MAG272CQP gaming monitor, which offers a curvature of 1500R, a high refresh rate, fast response time, and a WQHD resolution. This monitor uses a VA panel which allows for wider viewing angles and more accurate color reproduction. MSI has yet to announce any release date or the pricing for this monitor when it is available for purchase.

The Optix MAG272CQP gaming monitor offers a high refresh rate of 165 Hz with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440

The Optix MAG272CQP gaming monitor features the standard MSI monitor design, and this design is supplied through both the monitor stand and the back of the monitor. The back of the monitor features the MSI logo in the back corner and a unique strip through the monitor's back. Three sides of this monitor feature a frameless design, which makes this monitor perfect for multi-monitor setups.

This monitor offers a screen size of 27-inches; this screen offers a 1500R curvature, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a fast response time. These technical specifications make this monitor perfect for an eSports gaming setup, thanks to the 165 Hz refresh rate and speedy 1 ms response time. This higher refresh rate is perfect for high-action games, including first-person shooters, fighters, and racing simulators. These games gain the most benefit from upgrading to a monitor with a higher refresh rate.

The Optix MAG272CQP Gaming Monitor offers a higher resolution when compared to the standard FHD monitors. This monitor has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and allows gamers to see a higher level of detail during gameplay.

This monitor uses a VA panel, which is implied by the high contrast ratio of 3,000:1. This VA panel offers wide viewing angles and has more gamut coverage when compared to other gaming monitors.

The Optix MAG272CQP Gaming Monitor supports FreeSync Premium, eliminating any choppy gameplay or screen tearing. This technology syncs the refresh rate of the monitor to the frames created by the graphics card.

MSI has yet to announce any pricing information or when this monitor will be available for purchase.