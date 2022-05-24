TEAMGROUP Upgrades Its T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 Memory Lineup With Up To 6600 Mbps ‘High-Clock’ & CL30 ‘Low Latency’ Kits

TEAMGROUP has made new additions to its T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 memory lineup with up to 6600 Mbps transfer speeds & latencies down to CL30.

TEAMGROUP Unveils Next Evolution of T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory with High Clock Speed 6,600MHz Kit and Low Latency 6,000MHz CL30 Kit

Press Release: Thanks to the excellent R&D capabilities of T-FORCE LAB, global memory leader TEAMGROUP is proud to announce the release of two new specification upgrades of T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory. The overclocking RAM comes in a high-speed variant clocking in at 6,600MHz and a low-latency variant rated at 6,000MHz CL30. Samples have been sent to major motherboard manufacturers for verification testing. Through continuous improvements in product design and R&D capabilities, TEAMGROUP is able to deliver the ultimate high-performance experience to gamers and overclocking enthusiasts around the world pursuing the best of the best.

GeIL Unveils EVO V DDR5 Memory Kits: The Worlds First DDR5 Memory To Feature Dual-Fan Active Cooling Tech With RGB Illumination

With the maturation of DDR5 platform development, the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory has undergone a revolutionary upgrade. DELTA RGB DDR5 offers two additional spec options: a DDR5-6600 CL34 2X16GB kit and a DDR5-6000 CL30 2X16GB kit. Each module is equipped with a power management chip and carefully selected high-quality ICs to provide superior system performance and stable computing. It'll fully satisfy any gamer seeking top-notch overclocking performance and buttery-smooth gaming experiences.

The DELTA RGB DDR5 features the iconic 120°wide-angle RGB heat spreader with smart RGB control support. The DDR5’s exclusive thermal module is combined with dazzling aluminum alloy heat sinks and a special cooling silicone, giving gamers and overclockers unparalleled thermal performance and stability as well as a visually-pleasing environment while gaming.

The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory DDR5-6600 CL34 and DDR5-6000 CL30 variants are scheduled to be released globally in July 2022. TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE LAB will continue to strive for excellence, innovating and creating a variety of storage solutions and possibilities to create the highest quality performance memory products. As pioneers in DDR5 development, T-FORCE will also continue providing the world with the most cutting-edge overclocking DDR5 memory.