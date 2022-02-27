Gigabyte Adds BIOS Support For Upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU on 500 & 400 AM4 Series Motherboards

Gigabyte has released a new BIOS for its 500 & 400 series AM4 motherboards, enabling support for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Gets BIOS Support on Gigabyte's 500 & 400 Series AM4 Motherboards

The latest Gigabyte BIOS is based on the AGESA ComboV2 PI 1.2.0.6B BIOS which improves upon the 1.2.0.5 BIOS Firmware which introduced a few bugs when running with fTPM mode enabled. The new BIOS not only updates your motherboard to the new BIOS firmware but also adds new support for 'Upcoming New CPU' which is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Another interesting feature added in the new BIOS is the reenabling of the 'Max CPU Boost Clock Override' option for AMD's Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) CPUs. Following are the main notes from Gigabyte (via Komachi).

[GIGABYTE] X570/B550/A520/X470/B450 Beta BIOS Update (2/27/2022)

Update AMD AGESA ComboV2 PI 1.2.0.6B for Upcoming New CPU support.

Reappear the option of Max CPU Boost Clock Override for Vermeer.

You can head over to the Gigabyte support page to find the correct BIOS for your motherboard.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will offer 8 cores and 16 threads within a single CCD. It will rock a base clock of 3.4 GHz & a boost clock of 4.5 GHz which is slightly slower than the 4.7 GHz of the Non-3D Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU will feature a TDP of 105W which is the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The main difference between the two chips is the amount of cache. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will carry 32 MB of L3 cache on-die and 64 MB of cache off-die within the vertical stacks. The CPU will feature a single 3D V-Cache stack that incorporates 64 MB of L3 cache and sits on top of the TSV's already featured on existing Zen 3 CCDs. This will give a total of 96 MB L3 cache directly to the Zen 3 cores.

AMD has thinned out the Zen 3 CCD and the V-Cache so they have the same Z-height as the current Zen 3 processors rather than varying heights between the cores and the IOD. Since the V-Cach sits on top of the CCD L3 cache, it doesn't affect the heat output of the core and has minimal power up-ticks. It is also explained by AMD that while frequency is important, most games are very latency-sensitive so adding more cache was the most practical choice. Also, the benefits of having the extra cache overweighs the frequency degradation so while that tradeoff had to be made, the chip still has better performance to offer over the standard Ryzen 7 5800X CPU.

Furthermore, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will be compatible with a full range of AMD 400 and 500-series motherboards. Each motherboard maker will ship out their respective BIOS to add support to their products prior to launch so expect more motherboard makers to add support for the CPU for their respective lineup in the coming days as we get close to the Spring 2022 launch of the new CPU.

