MSI Adds AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop CPU Support To Its 300-Series Motherboards
MSI has announced that it will offer AMD Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPU & Windows 11 OS support on its 300-series motherboards.
MSI's 300-Series Motherboards Gear Up For AMD Ryzen 'Vermeer & Vermeer-X' Support In Latest BIOS
From the information we have received, MSI released a new Windows 11 ready BIOS for its AMD 300-series motherboards though the BIOS packed one big change aside from support for the new OS. It also secretly carries support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs codenamed 'Vermeer'. This can be confirmed within the Ryzen SMU Checker which is provided below and clearly lists the AMD Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' line of chips.
Do note that not all Ryzen 5000 chips will be compatible such as the Cezanne-based Ryzen 5000G APUs but they might also be coming later to the support list. As for Vermeer-X, which these aren't likely to launch under the Ryzen 5000 branding, we were given the hint from our sources that 300-series motherboards that support Vermeer should also be compatible with the Vermeer-X lineup which launches early next year on the AM4 platform. We have a more detailed article on Vermeer-X CPU support on existing motherboards coming out soon so stay tuned.
In the CPU-z screenshot below, you can see AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X running on an MSI MAG B350 Tomahawk motherboard using the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BIOS Firmware (which is a fairly old firmware if compared to the existing 1.2.0.5 BETA Firmware):
As for the motherboard lineup receiving the AMD Ryzen 5000 support upgrade, they are listed below along with the specific BIOS version (You can find the specific BIOS for your motherboard through this link):
|X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM
|7A31v1MT
|X370 GAMING PRO CARBON AC
|7A32v2IS
|X370 GAMING PRO CARBON
|7A31v1NY
|X370 KRAIT GAMING
|7A33v1JU
|X370 GAMING PRO
|7A33v4IR
|X370 GAMING PLUS
|7A33v5JS
|X370 SLI PLUS
|7A33v3JU
|B350 GAMING PRO CARBON
|7B00v1JS
|B350M GAMING PRO
|7A39v2NS
|B350 KRAIT GAMING
|7B08v1IS
|B350 GAMING PLUS
|7A34vMHS
|B350 TOMAHAWK ARCTIC
|7A34vHKS
|B350 TOMAHAWK PLUS
|7B36v1ER
|B350 TOMAHAWK
|7A34v1Q2
|B350M MORTAR ARCTIC
|7A37vAKT
|B350M MORTAR
|7A37v1MW
|B350M BAZOOKA
|7A38v1LR
|B350 PC MATE
|7A34vALS
|B350M PRO-VH PLUS
|7B07v2FV
|B350M PRO-VD PLUS
|7B38v2GV
|B350M PRO-VDH
|7A38vAJS
|B350I PRO AC
|7A40v1CR
Other board manufacturers such as ASUS and Gigabyte had also rolled out AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU support BIOS for their most entry-level A320 motherboards. We can expect MSI to do that too in the coming weeks.