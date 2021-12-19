MSI Adds AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop CPU Support To Its 300-Series Motherboards

MSI has announced that it will offer AMD Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPU & Windows 11 OS support on its 300-series motherboards.

MSI's 300-Series Motherboards Gear Up For AMD Ryzen 'Vermeer & Vermeer-X' Support In Latest BIOS

From the information we have received, MSI released a new Windows 11 ready BIOS for its AMD 300-series motherboards though the BIOS packed one big change aside from support for the new OS. It also secretly carries support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs codenamed 'Vermeer'. This can be confirmed within the Ryzen SMU Checker which is provided below and clearly lists the AMD Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' line of chips.

Do note that not all Ryzen 5000 chips will be compatible such as the Cezanne-based Ryzen 5000G APUs but they might also be coming later to the support list. As for Vermeer-X, which these aren't likely to launch under the Ryzen 5000 branding, we were given the hint from our sources that 300-series motherboards that support Vermeer should also be compatible with the Vermeer-X lineup which launches early next year on the AM4 platform. We have a more detailed article on Vermeer-X CPU support on existing motherboards coming out soon so stay tuned.

In the CPU-z screenshot below, you can see AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X running on an MSI MAG B350 Tomahawk motherboard using the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BIOS Firmware (which is a fairly old firmware if compared to the existing 1.2.0.5 BETA Firmware):

As for the motherboard lineup receiving the AMD Ryzen 5000 support upgrade, they are listed below along with the specific BIOS version (You can find the specific BIOS for your motherboard through this link):

X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM 7A31v1MT X370 GAMING PRO CARBON AC 7A32v2IS X370 GAMING PRO CARBON 7A31v1NY X370 KRAIT GAMING 7A33v1JU X370 GAMING PRO 7A33v4IR X370 GAMING PLUS 7A33v5JS X370 SLI PLUS 7A33v3JU B350 GAMING PRO CARBON 7B00v1JS B350M GAMING PRO 7A39v2NS B350 KRAIT GAMING 7B08v1IS B350 GAMING PLUS 7A34vMHS B350 TOMAHAWK ARCTIC 7A34vHKS B350 TOMAHAWK PLUS 7B36v1ER B350 TOMAHAWK 7A34v1Q2 B350M MORTAR ARCTIC 7A37vAKT B350M MORTAR 7A37v1MW B350M BAZOOKA 7A38v1LR B350 PC MATE 7A34vALS B350M PRO-VH PLUS 7B07v2FV B350M PRO-VD PLUS 7B38v2GV B350M PRO-VDH 7A38vAJS B350I PRO AC 7A40v1CR

Other board manufacturers such as ASUS and Gigabyte had also rolled out AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU support BIOS for their most entry-level A320 motherboards. We can expect MSI to do that too in the coming weeks.