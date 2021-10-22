More Z690 Motherboards From MSI, Gigabyte & ASUS Leak Out, Ready For Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs

As we approach the launch of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs, more Z690 motherboards from MSI, Gigabyte & ASUS have started to leak.

MSI, Gigabyte & ASUS Z690 Motherboards Leak Out, Launching With 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs Next Week

With a few weeks left in retail launch and announcement coming next week, Z690 motherboards geared towards Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs have started to leak out. We got a few exclusive pictures of MSI's Z690 motherboards along with Gigabyte's and ASUS's lineup from our friends at Videocardz.

MSI MEG Z690 Motherboards To Feature ‘CPU Force 2’ BIOS Overclocking Diagnostic Tool For Intel Alder Lake CPUs







Starting off with MSI's Z690 motherboard lineup, we already got to see the Unify-X series which we talked about over here. The new Z690 motherboards include the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi, MPG Z690 FORCE WiFi & the MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WiFi DDR4. All three motherboards will be aimed at the entry-level and mainstream segment and are coupled with a range of new features and stunning designs despite being sub $300 US offerings. MSI has further supplemented each board with WiFi which really is a plus this generation. You can also see an impressive power delivery with the PRO rocking a 16 phase, & the Tomahawk rocking an 18 phase VRM design.

























Moving on to Gigabyte's lineup, we have a huge assortment of Z690 motherboards that have been leaked by Videocardz including the AORUS and standard lineups. The high-end lineup consists of the Z690 AORUS Xtreme and the Z690 AORUS Master (we talked about the Master in detail here). The rest of the lineup includes the standard PRO, Ultra, Elite, AERO, Gaming, and UD series boards. Each specific motherboard with DDR4 memory support is labeled clearly on the box package and that makes it easy for users to select between the options.

A picture of the Gigabyte Z690 AERO D has also been leaked by REHWK over at Twitter. The board carries a very nice industrial design with white-colored heatsinks and a very durable look. You can see the motherboard above. The AERO G is going to be a slightly more premium offering than the AERO D but I consider the non-RGB design on the 'D' variant to offer better looks and also kind of looks reminiscent of NZXT's motherboards. With that said, NZXT is also preparing a few 600-series boards which will be revealed later on.











Finally, Videocardz has also posted a teaser picture of the ASUS ROG Z690 MAXIMUS GLACIAL Extreme motherboard which is the flagship from the ROG brand. ASUS themselves have been teasing their Z690 motherboard lineup on Twitter and the latest includes the ROG Z690 HERO which can be seen in the following tweet:

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective 600-series platform and DDR5 memory kits.