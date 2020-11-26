More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom models have leaked out including variants from EVGA and ZOTAC. The leak comes from Videocardz who have posted a total of 6 variants for NVIDIA's upcoming graphics card, all featuring distinct cooling designs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Models From EVGA & ZOTAC Leak Out, Triple & Dual-Fan Options

Starting with the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lineup, the company will be offering at least three RTX 3060 Ti flavors within its FTW3 and XC3 lineup. The FTW3 variant will come with a dual-slot & triple-fan cooling system. The PCB is all custom-made and will feature a dense aluminum heatsink which makes contact with the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. There are five thick copper heat pipes within FTW3 models. The backplate sticks to the new FTW3 design with a black color scheme and a red-colored trim running through it. There are exhaust vents on the back of the backplate and while the PCB is of a full-length, the PCB itself comes with cut-outs to let air channel through and out of the exhaust vents on the back.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Out – 10% Slower Than The RTX 3070 For Around $399 US, Mining Performance Detailed

This allows the airflow to be fully utilized, offering higher thermal dissipation capabilities. The RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 series will come in a standard and Ultra variant. Both models feature the same PCB & cooler design and powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The Ultra variant will come with faster factory shipped overclocks out-of-the-box.

The XC3 variant on the other hand comes with a more compact design which is ideal for SFF setups and as such, comes with a dual-slot, dual-fan configuration. The card also features a full-length PCB with a custom design and cut-out vents on both the PCB and the backplate to channel air from its back. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC3 features a large aluminum heatsink with at least 6 copper heatpipes. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector.

Moving on, we have the ZOTAC GeForce RTX Twin Edge variant which comes in standard and OC variants. The graphics card is also a compact design with a dual-slot and dual-fan configuration. It comes with a custom PCB and a cooler/backplate that extends beyond it. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector and features a large aluminum heatsink with multiple heat pipes running through it.

NVIDIA on GeForce RTX 30 Series Availability: It May Take A Few More Months For Supply To Catch Up With Demand

Lastly, Videocardz also managed to find a custom model from Japanese AIB, Kuroutoshikou. Their model known as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GALAKURO Gaming comes with a dual-slot and dual-fan design. The card has an exhaust vent with hexagonal patterns that channel air through the second fan. The card also seems to rock a reference PCB and is powered by a single 8-pin connector.

The reference PCB seems to be the length of the PCIe slot which makes it extremely compact and there is a possibility that we would see single-fan Mini-ITX variants based on this board design. The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is planned for launch on 2nd December and will be available in several custom variants at launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: