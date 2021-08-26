Moonglow Bay Delivers its Haul of Charming Fishing RPG Fun this October

Set your line and pack some Fisherman’s Friends, because the wholesome Canadian fishing RPG Moonglow Bay has netted itself an October release date. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Moonglow Bay casts players as a professional fisher looking to make their living in a downtrodden Eastern Canadian fishing village. Catch over 100 types of fish, cook, help bring the village back to life, and perhaps figure out what happened to your missing partner out on those mysterious seas. You can check out a fresh trailer for Moonglow Bay, below.

Is the sea calling your name? Need to know more? Do check out my full interview with Moonglow Bay’s creative directors, and the following official description…

Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players a diverse and emotionally charged story, complemented by relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG gameplay. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner’s final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. Whether playing solo or with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, you’ll need to cook your catch of the day, then sell a variety of recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. Combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack, your journey is split into several distinct story arcs featuring a fully-inhabited town to traverse and the potential for epic encounters with the rumoured Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. With your journal and rod in hand, you can explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Moonglow Bay sails onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.