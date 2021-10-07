Moonglow Bay Trailer Hints at Strange Things in the Deep Ahead of its New Release Date

The promising cozy fishing RPG Moonglow Bay was originally supposed to come out today, but the game was recently pushed back until later in the month. That said, we do get a new Moonglow Bay trailer today! The trailer mostly focuses on the more relaxing aspects of the game, including fishing, cooking, and improving your town, but it also provides some new hints about the game’s story. We see players venture into more treacherous waters, and wait... is that a sea monster? Hmmm! You can check out the new Moonglow Bay trailer, below.

Is the sea calling your name? Need to know more? Do check out my full interview with Moonglow Bay’s creative directors, and the following official description…

Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players a diverse and emotionally charged story, complemented by relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG gameplay. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner’s final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. Whether playing solo or with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, you’ll need to cook your catch of the day, then sell a variety of recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. Combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack, your journey is split into several distinct story arcs featuring a fully-inhabited town to traverse and the potential for epic encounters with the rumoured Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. With your journal and rod in hand, you can explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Moonglow Bay sails onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 26.