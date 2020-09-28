Free Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 5 Introducing Fatalis Releases on October 1st; Release Notes Inside

The fifth free title update for Monster Hunter World Iceborne is arriving on October 1, Capcom has confirmed.

Title update 5 for the Iceborne expansion will introduce legendary black Dragon ‘Fatalis’ alongside her hunter armor and all-new weapons to players to craft from Fatalis materials. The legendary dragon can be faced in the ruins of Castle Schrade with players have plenty of weapons at their disposal. “

“This update adds a new special assignment that will bring you toe-to-toe with the legendary Fatalis!”, Capcom writes. “Fatalis will be available after finishing the story of Iceborne and completing the Alatreon investigation.”

Aside from the new content mentioned above, Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 5 will also pack bug fixes and various other adjustments. We’ve included a list of the upcoming changes and adjustments down below.















Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 5 Release Notes PC/PS4/XO Main Additions / Changes General Fatalis has been added. (Fatalis will be available after finishing the story of Iceborne and completing the Alatreon investigation)

Arch-tempered Velkhana has been added and will be available in a limited-time event quest. (Check www.monsterhunter.com for schedule details) Action Clutch Claw Boost skill added, allowing you to wound monsters easier System Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual at the Elder Melder.

You can now use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials at the Elder Melder.

The following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder:

Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind's Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

New designs for the Squad Card added.

New layered armor added.

New Pendants added.

Decor can now be obtained from the Steamworks' Overdrive bonus.

When add-on content that hasn't been purchased is available,the following menus will let you jump to various purchase pages:

Gestures, Poses, Stickers, Change Appearance, Pendant Settings, Change the Handler's Outfit, Room Customization, Music Player, and Figures. Miscellaneous Some parts of previous title updates that had limited voice dialogue now feature fully voiced dialogue.

Extended the time that wounds are visible on monsters.

Increased the chances that high rarity decorations will appear from Carved and Sealed Feystones.

Increased the chances that Sealed Feystones will appear as part of the rewards for threat level 3 tempered master rank investigations.

The following charms have been added:

Shaver Charm, Earplugs Charm V, Master's Charm V, Critical Charm III, Exploiter Charm III, and Handicraft Charm V.

The following decorations have been added:

Diversion Jewel 3, Acrobat Jewel 3, and Shaver Jewel 3

Diversion Jewel 3, Acrobat Jewel 3, and Shaver Jewel 3 Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments Bug fixes and other adjustments will be announced at a later date.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is available now globally on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.