Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Sales Surpass 5 Million Units Worldwide; MH World: Iceborne Sales Exceed 10 Million

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak sales have surpassed 5 million units worldwide, Capcom has just announced.

The publisher announced the news through an official press release. In addition, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the official expansion of Monster Hunter World, has sold over 10 million units globally "due to strategic pricing".

"The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments", the press release reads. "Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 88 million units shipped as of September 30, 2022."

"Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Rise and was released in June 2022. In addition to garnering acclaim for its new locales, monsters, and never-before-experienced hunting actions, Sunbreak was further supported with ongoing free title updates and strategic pricing, which contributed to favorable sales growth, driving global sales of the title to over 5 million units.

According to the press release, Capcom hopes to further increase sales of the series by bringing these titles to additional platforms, with Monster Hunter Rise releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this week on January 20, 2023, followed by Sunbreak in spring 2023.

Sales for the Sunbreak expansion exceeded 4 million units globally as of August 2022. This implies that Capcom managed to sell another 1 million units of the expansion in roughly four months' time. As also announced by Capcom back in August of last year, total sales for Monster Hunter Rise surpassed 11 million globally across PC and Nintendo Switch after launching in March 2021.

We reviewed the Sunbreak expansion upon release - here's what our very own Francesco De Meo had to say about it:

With so many tweaks and additions, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is truly a massive expansion that improves upon an already excellent game in every possible way. The challenge level is still generally on the low side compared to previous entries in the series, but no hunter worth their salt should be stopped by this, as the new monsters and gameplay mechanics make the journey to Elgado and the Citadel one to remember.