Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Trailer Showcases Flaming Espinas; Second Title Update to Release Next Month

Francesco De Meo
Aug 25, 2022
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Another monster subspecies is coming soon to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the next title update.

A new trailer that has been shared online today confirms that Flaming Espinas, an Espinas subspecies originally introduced in Monster Hunter Frontier Season 2.5, will be added to the game with the second title update that is scheduled to go live in late September.

A fierce and fiery frontier awaits in the form of Flaming Espinas, flying into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak as part of free Title Update 2 in late September.

 

The second Sunbreak title update will introduce plenty of other content that has yet to be fully detailed. More information on the upcoming update will be shared during the TGS2022 CAPCOM Online Program, which will air on September 15th.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the big expansion to the latest entry in the series, which made its debut on Nintendo Switch back in 2021. Even without the new content brought by the post-launch title updates, it is a more than worthy purchase for all fans of the series, as I highlighted in my review:

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, MHR: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

