Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Trailer Provides New Look At Lucent Nargacuga

Francesco De Meo
Jul 25, 2022
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at one of the new monsters coming to the game in next month's free update.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on Lucent Nargacuga, showing its powerful attacks. The new trailer also provides a look at the Forlorn Arena location that will also be added to the game with next month's update.

Watch as the elusive flying wyvern stalks its prey and emerges from the foggy night in this sneak peek at Lucent Nargacuga and the Forlorn Arena.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the major expansion of the latest entry in the series developed by CAPCOM, and it is a more than worthy purchase for those who loved base rise, as it introduces plenty of new monsters as well as new gameplay mechanics that change how the game is played quite a bit, as I highlighted in my review:

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. More content will be coming to the game with a new free update going live sometime in August.

