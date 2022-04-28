Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event Announced For May 10th

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event has been announced today for May 10th.

The new event, which will air on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST / 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST, will be presented by game director Yoshitake Suzuki and it will provide new information on the upcoming expansion.

Resident Evil 7-Themed VR Attraction Announced by Capcom

A preview trailer has also been shared, and you can check it out below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide, introducing a new main hub, new monsters, plenty of gameplay tweaks, and more.

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.

The base game, Monster Hunter Rise, is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch- You can learn more about the PC version of the game by checking out my review.