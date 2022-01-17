Monster Hunter Rise RiseTweaks Mod Unlocks Cutscenes’ Framerate, Improves Image Quality and More

A new Monster Hunter Rise mod that has been shared online a couple of days back brings performance and visual improvements without forcing players to use Cheat Engine.

The RiseTweaks mod allows players to enjoy the same benefits as Dyster's FPS and Resolution Unlocker without having to use Cheat Engine. The mod also requires REFramework to work, which you can download by going here.

Monster Hunter Rise Risetweaks Settings and what they do: [FrameLimit]

Enabled - Use the Frame Uncap feature.

FrameLimit - What your preferred fps value is.

Auto - Let the plugin check your game's config file on launch to determine your frame limit. [ImageQuality]

Enabled - Use the Image Quality feature.

ImageQuality - What your preferred scaling value is.

The RiseTweaks mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Monster Hunter Rise launched last week on PC, complete with some additional features not found in the Switch version of the game. You can learn more about the port by checking out my review.

With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch.