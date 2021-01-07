Monster Hunter Rise Playable Demo Launches Today; New Gameplay Details Revealed

The Monster Hunter Rise timed playable demo launches today on the Nintendo Switch eShop, complete with online co-op.

The demo, which will be playable online until February 1st, includes 4 different quests, all 14 weapon types, local and online co-op. Unfortunately, it is possible to play the quests to defeat Osaichi and Tamamitsune only 30 times. Once this limit has been reached, all quests will become unplayable.

Internet multiplayer requires a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (paid). The number of times you can start a quest to defeat Osaichi and Tamamitsune is limited to a total of 30. Once the number of quest departures has been reached, all four quests, including the Basic Training and Wyvern Riding Training quests, will become unplayable. The game can be played within the following conditions and time frame.

Single-player and local multiplayer: Until the remaining quest departure count runs out.

Internet multiplayer: Until the end of the "Monster Hunter Rise DEMO" distribution. There is no transfer of saved data to the full version.

Today's Monster Hunter Rise digital event also revealed some new gameplay mechanics, like the ability to ride monsters, the new Frost Islands area, new and returning monsters, new characters, and more. The full digital event can be found below.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 26th worldwide.